Shreyas Iyer details his quarantine experience with a hilarious post

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 12:28 IST

The Indian cricket team left the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday to embark on a tour of Australia for a full-fledged cricket series. Team India reached Sydney yesterday and are travelling together due to Covid-19 rules placed by different countries and will now undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine on the outskirts of the city. Upon reaching Sydney, several players uploaded pictures from the airport with their families and teammates.

With the team undergoing a 14-day quarantine, players won’t have the chance to go out of the bio-secure bubble. India batsman and IPL 2020 runner-up Shreyas Iyer shared a picture from his social media account from his hotel room in Australia. And the Delhi Capitals skipper said that he has found his perfect quarantine company”.

Quarantining in perfect company 🤪 pic.twitter.com/mk8hKnFWoe — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) November 13, 2020

Iyer was instrumental in Delhi Capitals’ run to the finals of the Indian Premier League 2020. He has his best season with the bat as he scored 514 runs in 17 matches. He was fourth in the Orange Cap list behind KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, and David Warner.

This is the first series Team India will play since the country was placed under lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Competition in the series will begin with a three-match ODI series that kickstarts from November 27 in Sydney. Then the first T20I will be played in Canberra on December 4 and the rest two on December 6 and 8 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The much-anticipated Test series begins n December 17 at Adelaide Oval. India will play four Tests against Australia to regain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

India captain Virat Kohli will return home after the first Test in Adelaide which will be India’s first pink-ball day-night Test in Australia due to the birth of his first child. The BCCI granted him paternity leave and in his absence, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain) in all probability will lead in the last three matches.

Rohit Sharma, who led Mumbai Indians to their fifth IPL title, was rested from the ODI and T20I sides to nurse his hamstring injury and comeback fitter in the four-match Test series.