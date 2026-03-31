Shreyas Iyer has to break the door down if he wants a place in India's T20I team, IPL 2026 will be make-or-break

Winning an Indian Premier League (IPL) title is a dream for every franchise, and that’s what teams compete for every season, despite having a decorated or trophyless cabinet. One of the only two teams that have competed in every edition since 2008 and missed out is the Punjab Kings. Previously, they came close to winning their 1st in 2014 but fell short against Kolkata Knight Riders in the summit clash. The team has gone through a rough patch, finishing in the lower half of the table from 2019 to 2024, and rebranding in the process, originally as Kings XI Punjab in 2021. Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer during a practice session. (PTI)

PBKS underwent a massive change in structure and leadership for the 2025 campaign after the appointment of Ricky Ponting as their head coach and the roping in of IPL 2024-winning captain Shreyas Iyer. Iyer has always had the special talent to decide the big stages of the game. The combination, known for its calmness under pressure and aggressive batting style, blended well, leading PBKS to their 2nd final, where they once again fell short as runners-up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Despite the loss, the positive takeaway is the foundation the team have set for IPL 2026, with 4 new signings coming in to fill the skill gap. But the bigger question is: is Shreyas Iyer building a case for a return to India’s T20I setup, or is he simply focusing on delivering a title-winning season with Punjab Kings?

Also Read: PBKS vs GT, IPL 2026 predicted XIs: No room for Kagiso Rabada in this high-profile match-up between Shreyas and Gill Iyer, despite leading KKR to the title in 2024 and reaching the final with PBKS in 2025, not to forget the 600 runs he scored with the bat, remains on the fringes of India's T20I side. He wasn't a part of the World Cup-winning squad, and a nominal 400-500 run season won't be good enough for him to regain his place. His direct competition is Suryakumar Yadav, India's T20I captain and the No.4 batter.

A season of over 500 runs is a necessity for Shreyas if he wants any chance of being in the T20I team in the upcoming few series, starting with the two-match series against Ireland in June 2026. Shreyas might act all cool, but he, too, would know the enormity of the IPL2026 season and how a poor season could really peg him back in the pecking order for selection in India's T20I side.

Ponting backs Iyer Ahead of the match against the Gujarat Titans, Ponting backed Iyer, saying, “The way he played last season with the bat was possibly the best we’ve seen from him in the IPL, and I can sense that his hunger for success is stronger than ever. Having come so close to winning as a captain with a new team last year, I’m confident he’s eager to take that next step and lead us to victory this season.”

At the centre of it all is Iyer, who has already shown he can step up when it matters. He led KKR to the IPL 2024 title and has built a solid record in the league, with over 3500 runs in 130-odd matches. This season isn’t just about PBKS title push; it could also shape his return to India’s T20I plans and portray his ability to anchor the innings as a middle-order batsman, where he has already been consistent with 1100+ runs in 51 matches. And with the Gujarat Titans up first tonight, Iyer has the perfect chance to set the tone early for the 2026 season.