PBKS vs GT, IPL 2026 predicted XIs: No room for Kagiso Rabada in this high-profile match-up between Shreyas and Gill

As Punjab Kings (PBKS) gear up to face Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2026, the spotlight shifts to team combinations, with both sides expected to field strong, well-balanced playing XIs that reflect their strategies for the new season. Punjab Kings will take on Gujarat Titans in the IPL on Tuesday. (Handout)

PBKS, coming off a runner-up finish last year under Shreyas Iyer, are likely to stick to a power-packed batting line-up. Young opener Priyansh Arya is expected to partner wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh at the top, followed by Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly at No. 3. Iyer anchors the middle order, with experienced names like Marcus Stoinis and Nehal Wadhera providing stability and acceleration.

The lower middle order includes Shashank Singh, who impressed with his finishing abilities last season, while Marco Jansen adds depth as a seam-bowling all-rounder. The final overseas slot in the XI could be a tactical call between Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, or Azmatullah Omarzai, depending on pitch conditions. PBKS’s bowling attack will rely heavily on Arshdeep Singh with the new ball and at the death, alongside the experience of Yuzvendra Chahal in the spin department.

Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, are expected to field a settled and versatile XI. Gill will open alongside the in-form Sai Sudharsan, forming a reliable top-order pair. England’s Jos Buttler is likely to slot in at No. 3 while also handling wicketkeeping duties.

The middle order includes Washington Sundar and Glenn Phillips, offering a mix of stability and power-hitting, while Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia provide finishing firepower. GT’s overseas combination could see either Jason Holder or Kagiso Rabada included, depending on whether the team opts for extra pace or all-round balance.

Their bowling unit remains one of the strongest, featuring the pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, complemented by Rashid Khan's world-class spin. The final spot in the XI could rotate between Sai Kishore and Arshad Khan depending on conditions.

Predicted XIs: Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal. Impact sub: Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj. Impact sub: Sai Kishore

With both teams boasting depth and flexibility, the final XI selections could play a decisive role in shaping the outcome of this highly anticipated clash.