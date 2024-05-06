Shreyas Iyer issues cheeky toss remark after KKR take slender lead over CSK, RR in IPL standings: ‘Losing tosses but…’

With a much-improved net run rate after 11 games in the Indian Premier League season 2024, Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders side replaced Rajasthan Royals as the new table-toppers of the season on Sunday. Iyer's KKR side crushed Lucknow Super Giants in match No.53 of the IPL 2024 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul and Kolkata Knight Riders' Shreyas Iyer at the toss before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game(PTI)

As Sanju Samson's RR side is level on points and the 2008 winners have a game in hand, the Rajasthan-based franchise can regain the top spot with a win over Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. Talking about KKR's win over LSG in the IPL 2024 at the post-match presentation, Iyer revealed that the Kolkata ‘dressing room has been havoc’ as the franchise is losing tosses regularly.

‘We are losing tosses, but we are winning games’

“The last 6 matches in the dressing room there has been havoc, teammates are coming in and asking skip what's happening, we are losing tosses, but we are winning games that's what matters. We had a great start in the powerplay. A lefty-righty combination makes thing difficult for the opposition. It's all about the freedom, to go out and express themselves,” Iyer said. "We want to go out and be positive whatever the situation is, sometimes it doesn't work out but sometimes it does," the KKR skipper added.

Gaikwad's rotten toss luck in IPL 2024

KKR skipper Iyer is not the only captain on the wrong side of the traditional coin toss this season. Recently, Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad admitted that losing tosses for the Super Kings has put him under pressure. Gaikwad also practises the coin toss at the CSK camp. On Sunday, CSK opener Gaikwad failed to alter his rotten toss luck against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala. CSK skipper Gaikawd lost the toss for the 10th time in the IPL 2024. However, CSK recorded a much-needed win over PBKS before KKR squared off against LSG in Lucknow.

What happened in KKR vs LSG?

Turning the match into a high-scoring affair, opener Sunil Narine smashed 81 off 39 balls while Philip Salt (32), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (32) and Ramandeep Singh (25*) chipped in with crucial knocks to help KKR post 235-6 in 20 overs. In reply, Rahul's LSG side mustered 137 to record their biggest defeat by runs in the IPL 2024. Varun Chakaravarthy (3) and Harshit Rana (3) bagged six wickets in KKR's 98-run win over LSG.