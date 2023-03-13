Shreyas Iyer ruled out of IND vs AUS 4th Test, BCCI shares update on India batter's recurring back injury amid BGT

Team India has been dealt a huge blow in the lead-up to the final of the ICC World Test Championship as Shreyas Iyer is ruled out of the ongoing 4th Test match between the hosts and Australia on Monday. Iyer, who had a fruitful season in the longest format last year, had missed the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to a back injury. Iyer didn't come out to bat for India during the first innings of the fourth and final Test of the bilateral series at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

On Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Iyer will take no further part in the series decider between India and Australia at Ahmedabad. The apex cricket board has stated that a specialist opinion will be sought for the injured Indian batter. "Shreyas Iyer complained of pain in his lower back following the third day's play​. He has gone for scans and the BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him," the BCCI mentioned in a previous medical update.

