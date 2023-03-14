Shreyas Iyer ruled out of ODI series against Australia: Report

It seems like Team India has suffered a massive blow in the form of middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain has been reportedly ruled out of the entire One Day International (ODI) series against Australia. India dealt a setback in the 4th Test match of the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 when star batter Iyer didn't come out to bat for Rohit Sharma and Co. in the 1st innings against Australia due to lower back pain.

Iyer had missed the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after the star batter failed to recover from the back injury. The same back injury had ruled Iyer out of the ODI series between New Zealand and hosts India earlier this year. The Mumbaiker had only joined the Indian Test squad for the second match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

ALSO READ: 'Poor guy, he had to wait all day to bat and then...': Rohit Sharma gives grim update on Shreyas Iyer's injury

As per the latest developments, Iyer's recurring back injury has forced him to pull out of the 1st ODI between India and Australia. According to a report filed by ESPNcricinfo, it has been learned that Iyer will not be a part of India's ODI squad for the upcoming Australia series. Iyer sustained swelling in his lower back after India's Test series win over Bangladesh last year.

Iyer has played 42 ODIs for Team India. The former Delhi Capitals (DC) made his India debut against New Zealand at Delhi in 2017. Iyer has amassed 1631 runs for India in 42 ODIs. Besides Iyer, India will also miss the services of skipper Rohit, who is not available for the first ODI against Australia due to family commitments.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead Rohit-less India in the 1st ODI against Steve Smith's Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. The third and final ODI of the series will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22.

India’s ODI squad against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

