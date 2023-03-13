'Poor guy, he had to wait all day to bat and then...': Rohit Sharma gives grim update on Shreyas Iyer's injury

Shreyas Iyer could not come out to bat in India's innings during the drawn fourth Test against Australia. A back injury ruled the batter out of the match and possibly for a number of assignments in the near future, with captain Rohit Sharma providing more details about the injury in the post-match press conference on Monday. The Indian skipper stated that the injury doesn't look too good, calling it unfortunate.

"Poor guy. It just was such an unfortunate incident. He had to wait all day to bat and then when the day got over, the issue he had with his back, recurred. He was sent to the hospital to take scans. I don't know the exact report of the scans, but he does not seem to be doing that well," Rohit said, after India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, clinching the series 2-1.

"Obviously, that’s why he's not present here, so we don't know the exact status of how long he will take to recover or when he will be back. When it happened, it did not look that great. I hope he recovers quickly and comes back and plays again," he added.

On Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Iyer will take no further part in the series decider between India and Australia at Ahmedabad. The apex cricket board has stated that a specialist opinion will be sought for the injured Indian batter. "Shreyas Iyer complained of pain in his lower back following the third day's play?. He has gone for scans and the BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him," the BCCI mentioned in a previous medical update.

In-form all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and wicketkeeper KS Bharat were promoted ahead of Iyer in India's batting line-up on Day 3 of the 4th Test match at Ahmedabad. Despite Iyer's absence, Rohit Sharma and Co. managed to post a massive 571 in 1st innings in response to Australia's 480/10 on Day 4. Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli (186) and opener Shubman Gill (128) slammed centuries, while Axar Patel chipped in with a crucial 79.

This is the second time in less than a month that Shreyas has been plagued by a troubled back. He first sustained the injury after the Test series in Bangladesh, which ruled him out of the home series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Iyer missed the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he was undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. However, after recovering, Iyer played the second and third Tests in Nagpur and Indore where he scored 4, 12, 0 and 26. Iyer isn't the only back injury casualty for India as star pacer Jasprit Bumrah too is out of action since October last year and has undergone surgery in New Zealand. His timeframe of return is not yet known but the belief and idea is to get Bumrah back in time for the World Cup.

