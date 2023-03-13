Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara's unmissable Twitter exchange over rare occurrence sets internet on fire

Continuing their rich form, India went to secure yet another Test series as they defeated Australia 2-1 to lift the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. India kicked-off the series with a resounding innings and 132-run victory in Nagpur and made it 2-0 by mauling Australia by six wickets in the following encounter in New Delhi. However, Australia showed signs of comeback and defeated India by nine wickets in Indore before playing a draw in Ahmedabad, a contest which was dominated by the batters of both the sides.

Day 5 of the Ahmedabad Test kicked-off with Australia resuming their second innings from the overnight total of 3/0 and were batting at 175/2, when officials called for early stumps in the final session. With Indian bowlers finding no assist from the track and a draw looking inevitable, skipper Rohit Sharma got the part-timers into the attack as fans saw both Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara roll their arms for an over each.

The moment became an instant hit on social media and R Ashwin, India's leading wicket-taker from the series, had an epic take on the same. Ashwin tweeted a picture of Pujara bowling and wrote: “Main kya karu? Job chod du?”

Pujara didn't waste much time before reacting to Ashwin's tweet and thanked the former for batting ahead of him in Nagpur, a pitch if you remember was accused by a section of ex-Australian players and their media of being doctored by India to assist the spinners. "Nahi. This was just to say thank you for going 1 down in Nagpur," tweeted Pujara.

Ashwin had then walked out to bat as a nightwatchman and scored 23 off 62 balls, while Pujara was dismissed for 7 (14). Ashwin didn't stop there and shared another tweet responding to Pujara. He wrote: "Your intent is appreciated but wonder how this is a payback."

If we look at their performances in the series Pujara scored a gritty half-century in Indore and accumulated 140 runs from six innings. Ashwin too was handy with the bat as he mustered 86 runs from five innings and scalped 25 wickets, the highest by any bowler in the series. He was also named the joint Player of the series with Ravindra Jadeja.

"It was in the pipeline. I had been telling Rohit to make him bowl before tea. In fact I was telling Puji he should go for a long spell - like a 6-7 overs spell, and probably have a hostel where he can crash. He has a First-Class wicket by the way... and the highest point of Puji today was Steve Smith recognising that he bowled a flipper," Ashwin told host broadcasters after the match.

"That has to be the highest point of his career from a bowling standpoint. It was fabulous. I was standing at short mid wicket and I was worried if I should wear a helmet because the last time he bowled, was in St. Kitts and Rahkeem Cornwall hit it really hard. I don't remember who the fielder was. It was so funny. I thought he bowled pretty well today."

