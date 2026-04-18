Shreyas Iyer shares the story behind his ‘Sarpanch’ nickname in PBKS: ‘I love it’

Shreyas Iyer finally explained the story behind one of the most distinctive nicknames in IPL circles right now. Speaking on JioStar, the Punjab Kings captain said he did not initially understand why he was being called ‘Sarpanch’ after joining the franchise, but the meaning became clearer once teammates explained it to him. The term, widely used in north India to refer to a village head or community leader, has now become firmly attached to Iyer’s PBKS identity.

Shreyas Iyer gestures during an IPL 2026 match.(AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I love it. I was clueless at the start of my journey with Punjab Kings, how the ‘Sarpanch’ tag came up and what it meant,” Iyer said. “But later, when I asked a couple of my teammates, they explained that ‘Sarpanch’ means the head of a family, a group or even a district. That gave me clarity, and from there onwards, my journey started.”

How ‘Sarpanch’ became Shreyas Iyer’s PBKS identity

The nickname did not emerge in a vacuum. It gained currency because it fits both the dressing room language around the Punjab Kings and the image Iyer has built since taking charge. PBKS social media has repeatedly leaned into the “Sarpanch Saab” branding, while broadcast promos around have pushed the same theme, showing that the tag is no longer a casual banter. It is now part of how the franchise and the broader IPL ecosystem package Iyer’s leadership.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} That is what gives Shreyas Iyer’s statement its real value. Iyer is not just reacting to a catchy label. He is acknowledging a title that reflects how he is seen within this Punjab Kings setup. “Sarpanch” carries authority, familiarity and local flavour. It suggests a leader people turn to, someone expected to take charge and hold the group together. In a tournament where captains are constantly judged on command, temperament and presence, that nickname says plenty about the way Iyer is being received. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That is what gives Shreyas Iyer’s statement its real value. Iyer is not just reacting to a catchy label. He is acknowledging a title that reflects how he is seen within this Punjab Kings setup. “Sarpanch” carries authority, familiarity and local flavour. It suggests a leader people turn to, someone expected to take charge and hold the group together. In a tournament where captains are constantly judged on command, temperament and presence, that nickname says plenty about the way Iyer is being received. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It also helps that the Punjab Kings have had results to back the image. Their run to the finals in IPL 2025 and then a strong start this season have only strengthened Iyer’s standing as the face of the side. When performances and persona begin to align, a nickname stops being a gimmick and starts becoming a cricket identity. That is where “Sarpanch” now sits with Shreyas Iyer.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON