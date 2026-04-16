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Shreyas Iyer's peak athleticism leaves Rohit, SKY in disbelief; PBKS skipper gains aura points with ice-cold celebration

Shreyas Iyer's effort left the Mumbai Indians' dugout stunned, with Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav visibly taken aback by what they had just witnessed.

Updated on: Apr 16, 2026 10:04 pm IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer produced a moment of brilliance in the IPL 2026 clash against Mumbai Indians on Thursday, turning heads with his sharp fielding at the Wankhede Stadium. Playing at a venue he knows well from his domestic days, Iyer once again underlined his fitness and awareness, even after dealing with injury setbacks in recent times.

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were left stunned by Shreyas Iyer's efforts.(X Images)

The highlight came in the 18th over when Hardik Pandya went after Marco Jansen, looking to clear the long-on boundary. Positioned perfectly, Iyer leapt high and plucked the ball with one hand. However, as his momentum carried him towards the ropes, he quickly realised he would step over. In a split-second decision, he released the ball mid-air, flicking it back into play to a nearby Xavier Bartlett, who completed the catch with ease.

It was another underwhelming show with the bat for Hardik, who was dismissed for 14 as MI failed to cross the 200-run mark and posted 195/6 despite Quinton de Kock's brilliant century.

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, De Kock took the onus on himself after MI lost Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav early in the powerplay. The Proteas wicketkeeper held one end till thelast ball and scored an unbeaten 112 to make sure his team posted a challenging total on a flat Wankhede track.

De Kock and Naman Dhir (50) put on 132 off 68 balls in a robust third-wicket stand, which not only revived MI but built a strong platform to push on for a big total, but the hosts could not manage scoring more than 10 an over.

Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab Kings with three wickets for just 22 as he got rid of Rickelton and Suryakumar in powerplay and then castled Shefanne Rutherford in the business end to make sure MI didn't cross the 200-run mark.

 
shreyas iyer wankhede stadium punjab kings mumbai indians rohit sharma suryakumar yadav
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Shreyas Iyer's peak athleticism leaves Rohit, SKY in disbelief; PBKS skipper gains aura points with ice-cold celebration
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