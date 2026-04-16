Shreyas Iyer's peak athleticism leaves Rohit, SKY in disbelief; PBKS skipper gains aura points with ice-cold celebration

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer produced a moment of brilliance in the IPL 2026 clash against Mumbai Indians on Thursday, turning heads with his sharp fielding at the Wankhede Stadium. Playing at a venue he knows well from his domestic days, Iyer once again underlined his fitness and awareness, even after dealing with injury setbacks in recent times.

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were left stunned by Shreyas Iyer's efforts.(X Images)

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The highlight came in the 18th over when Hardik Pandya went after Marco Jansen, looking to clear the long-on boundary. Positioned perfectly, Iyer leapt high and plucked the ball with one hand. However, as his momentum carried him towards the ropes, he quickly realised he would step over. In a split-second decision, he released the ball mid-air, flicking it back into play to a nearby Xavier Bartlett, who completed the catch with ease.

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{{^usCountry}} The presence of mind and coordination between the two fielders turned a certain six into a crucial wicket. The effort left the Mumbai Indians' dugout stunned, with Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav visibly taken aback by what they had just witnessed. The clip quickly made its way across social media, drawing widespread praise for Iyer’s athleticism and game awareness. He celebrated the catch in some fashion by opening his arms while facing towards the crowd. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The presence of mind and coordination between the two fielders turned a certain six into a crucial wicket. The effort left the Mumbai Indians' dugout stunned, with Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav visibly taken aback by what they had just witnessed. The clip quickly made its way across social media, drawing widespread praise for Iyer’s athleticism and game awareness. He celebrated the catch in some fashion by opening his arms while facing towards the crowd. {{/usCountry}}

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{{#usCountry}} Also Read - Quinton de Kock fills Rohit Sharma’s big shoes with a sublime ton, outshines MS Dhoni in IPL record books QDK shines with ton in Rohit's absence {{/usCountry}}

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It was another underwhelming show with the bat for Hardik, who was dismissed for 14 as MI failed to cross the 200-run mark and posted 195/6 despite Quinton de Kock's brilliant century.

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, De Kock took the onus on himself after MI lost Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav early in the powerplay. The Proteas wicketkeeper held one end till thelast ball and scored an unbeaten 112 to make sure his team posted a challenging total on a flat Wankhede track.

De Kock and Naman Dhir (50) put on 132 off 68 balls in a robust third-wicket stand, which not only revived MI but built a strong platform to push on for a big total, but the hosts could not manage scoring more than 10 an over.

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Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab Kings with three wickets for just 22 as he got rid of Rickelton and Suryakumar in powerplay and then castled Shefanne Rutherford in the business end to make sure MI didn't cross the 200-run mark.

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