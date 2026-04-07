Shreyas Iyer's sister issues clarification after fans claim she 'personally attacked' KKR after washout

This small clip did not please the KKR fans, who claimed that Shreyas' sister personally attacked the franchise and showed disrespect to the team that once Shreyas represented and that also won an IPL title in 2024.

Shreyas Iyer 's sister, Shresta, has currently become the centre of attraction on social media following the washout between the Punjab Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in the Indian Premier League (IPL). After the three-time champions KKR got out of jail on Monday night to get one point, Shreshta was seen taking a jibe at the opponent, saying the Punjab Kings gifted one point to KKR. In the now-viral clip, she said in Punjabi, “Saade Punjabiyan da dil vadda hunda hai, lo de ditta ek point,” which translates to “Punjabis have a big heart. Take the one point.”

However, on Tuesday evening, Shresta issued a clarification, saying she did not attack anyone personally and that there should be room for some fun and games in the IPL. She also said that she doesn't understand why “hatred” is being spread in her name.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer’s sister takes dig at KKR after washout chaos in Kolkata against Punjab Kings “Guys, I don't understand why the hatred is being spread. It's just a game. The videos are just for fun, and I am here to support my brother. I will continue to do that. No hate for any team, it's just a game. Everyone should take it sportingly,” said Shresta in a video shared on Instagram Stories.

“I understand aggression. I wasn't trolling anybody. It was my way of celebration, and I am going to continue doing that. I am just here to say no hate for anybody. Only love is a game. We all should have fun. The rivalry should show, no matter what. There were no personal attacks, just chill. Peace out, guys,” she added.

The washout between KKR and PBKS On Monday, KKR won the toss and opted to bat first against the Punjab Kings. The side then lost Finn Allen and Cameron Green in just the second over of the bowling of Xavier Bartlett. However, the heavens opened up after 3.4 overs, and there was no more action on offer.

The game was then eventually called off due to a wet outfield. Both teams shared one point each. Punjab Kings moved to the top of the table with five points while KKR opened their account, moving to the eighth place, ahead of Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings.