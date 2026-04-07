Shreyas Iyer’s sister takes dig at KKR after washout chaos in Kolkata against Punjab Kings

Soon after the match was called off due to persistent rain, Shresta shared a light-hearted Instagram reel that quickly went viral. In the clip, she humorously said in Punjabi, “Saade Punjabiyan da dil vadda hunda hai, lo de ditta ek point,” suggesting that Punjab had generously “given away” a point after the washout. The cheeky remark struck a chord with fans, adding a fun twist to an otherwise disappointing night of cricket.

A rain-hit evening at Eden Gardens turned into a viral social media moment after Shreyas Iyer ’s sister, Shresta Iyer, playfully trolled the Kolkata Knight Riders following their abandoned clash against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026.

On the field, the match had barely begun before rain played spoilsport. KKR, who opted to bat first, once again struggled at the top. Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett made an immediate impact, striking twice in quick succession to put the hosts under pressure. He removed Finn Allen (6) and Cameron Green (4) within three deliveries, exposing KKR’s fragile top order.

At the time rain halted play, KKR were reeling at 25/2 in 3.4 overs, with skipper Ajinkya Rahane unbeaten on 8 and Angkrish Raghuvanshi on 7, trying to stabilise the innings. However, repeated spells of rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, ensured that no further play was possible.

The match was eventually abandoned, with both teams sharing a point each. While Punjab would have felt confident after their strong start with the ball, KKR managed to open their account this season despite another underwhelming performance.

KKR’s campaign has been far from ideal so far, with the team struggling to find consistency after consecutive losses earlier in the tournament. Their top-order issues and lack of momentum once again came to the fore before rain intervened.

Despite the frustrating result, Shresta’s viral reel provided a moment of comic relief, quickly gaining traction across social media platforms.