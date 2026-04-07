‘Did Sachin Tendulkar ever react?’ Virender Sehwag tears into Ajinkya Rahane over 'agenda', Cricket Australia dig

Former India batter Virender Sehwag has taken a strong stance against Ajinkya Rahane, expressing his displeasure over not one, but two of the Kolkata Knight Riders captain’s recent remarks following defeats in their opening matches of IPL 2026. Sehwag even invoked Sachin Tendulkar in a stinging critique of Rahane’s approach. Virender Sehwag was not happy with Ajinkya Rahane's recent statements

The first comment that drew Sehwag’s attention was Rahane’s dig at Cricket Australia when he was asked why Cameron Green had not bowled in the match against Mumbai Indians. The second was Rahane’s response to criticism of his strike rate, where he claimed that detractors had a “certain agenda” and were “jealous.”

“I don’t think players should say all of this,” Sehwag said. “I know he is the captain and was asked why Cameron Green is not bowling. He did not have a straight answer, so he said to ask Cricket Australia. I can understand that. But if someone is questioning my strike rate or batting style, people will praise you and criticise you — you have to stay neutral with both.”

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s Eden 'fairytale' moment ignites call for Sourav Ganguly’s KKR comeback: 'Bring him back as coach'

Sehwag then pointed to Tendulkar’s example, highlighting how even the greatest cricketers faced criticism but chose not to engage with it publicly. He stressed that responding to critics only shifts focus away from performance.

“Why is there a need to engage in such fights? It may seem like you are answering critics, but even Bachchan saab never did that. There can be no bigger example than Tendulkar. One newspaper even wrote ‘Endulkar’. Did he respond? If you respond, it becomes a win for the critics, not for you,” he added.

Sehwag’s remarks came during KKR’s home fixture against Punjab Kings on Monday at Eden Gardens. The match was washed out after just 3.4 overs due to rain, with both teams sharing a point. While the result helped KKR open their account this season, it did little to ease the pressure following their poor start to IPL 2026.