Shah Rukh Khan’s Eden 'fairytale' moment ignites call for Sourav Ganguly’s KKR comeback: 'Bring him back as coach'

KKR shared the nostalgic moment on social media with the caption: “When the KING met the PRINCE OF BENGAL.” The clip quickly went viral. While many fans soaked in the nostalgia, several urged Shah Rukh to bring Ganguly back to the franchise — this time in a coaching role.

Shah Rukh, KKR’s co-owner, who was present at the venue with his daughter Suhana Khan, was seen sharing a warm exchange with Ganguly, the current president of the Cricket Association of Bengal. The two embraced like old friends, posed for pictures, and were even joined briefly by India pacer Harshit Rana, who has been ruled out of the season due to injury.

Kolkata Knight Riders ’ clash against Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens turned into a damp squib, the first rain-abandoned game of IPL 2026. But even as the match fizzled out, a heartwarming “fairytale” moment between Shah Rukh Khan and Sourav Ganguly stole the spotlight.

The former India captain shares a long history with KKR, dating back to 2008 when he was signed as the franchise’s icon player. Ganguly led the side in the inaugural IPL season and returned as captain in 2010 after a brief phase under Brendon McCullum. However, KKR parted ways with him in 2011, a decision that drew sharp backlash from fans, with Shah Rukh bearing much of the criticism. Despite that, the two have maintained a cordial relationship, often sharing friendly moments during IPL seasons.

Post-retirement, Ganguly returned to the IPL in 2019 as an advisor to Delhi Capitals and remained with the franchise until 2025, eventually serving as team director. More recently, he stepped into a coaching role, taking charge as head coach of the Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 league in 2026, guiding them to the final.

As for the match, only 3.4 overs were possible before persistent rain forced an abandonment. Both teams shared a point — KKR opened their account after two losses, while Punjab remained unbeaten to move to the top of the table.

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane had earlier faced criticism for opting to bat first despite looming rain. The hosts were struggling at 25 for 2 in 3.4 overs before the weather intervened.