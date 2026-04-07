'MS Dhoni never approved' CSK's flawed tactic in RCB thrashing: 'More than a bad plan, they just stuck to it'

Chennai Super Kings’ flawed bowling tactics came under scrutiny after the side slumped to a third consecutive defeat in IPL 2026 on Sunday. CSK lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 43 runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium to remain bottom of the table, with their death bowling once again at the centre of concern. MS Dhoni during a practice session on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings (PTI)

Tim David and RCB captain Rajat Patidar tore into the CSK attack in the slog overs, smashing 78 runs. Former Australia captain Aaron Finch pointed to both flawed planning and poor execution, but Ambati Rayudu went a step further, criticising the team for persisting with a failing strategy.

“More than a bad plan, they just stuck to that bad plan,” Rayudu told ESPNCricinfo. “There was nobody to intervene, take those 20–30 seconds, slow things down and guide the bowler. They should have just reset a little.”

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Of the 78 runs conceded in the death overs, 30 came in the final over bowled by Jamie Overton, who was criticised for operating from around the wicket on a batting-friendly Chinnaswamy surface. When told that CSK have been using this approach across leagues like MLC and SA20 in recent seasons, Rayudu responded by invoking MS Dhoni.

“They’ve tried that in practice over the years, but it never translated into matches because MS didn’t approve of that angle in the death overs. Even as batters, we found it easy to counter — just step half a foot outside the crease and the angle is nullified,” he said.

“I think that’s an area they need to review. Sometimes, it’s better to stick to conventional strategies — good yorkers, well-executed slower balls, keep it simple.”

Chennai’s death-bowling concern A major factor behind CSK’s poor start has been their struggles in the death overs. They currently have an economy rate of 16.5 in that phase — the worst among all teams this season and nearly five runs higher than their 2025 figures, which were already their worst in IPL history.

Notably, their death bowling wasn’t fully tested in the opening match, as Rajasthan Royals chased down 128 in just 12.1 overs in Guwahati. Punjab Kings, meanwhile, faced only 2.4 overs in the death phase in their clash at Chepauk, scoring 33 runs.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will now look to bounce back when they return home to face Delhi Capitals on April 11.