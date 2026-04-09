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Shreyas Iyer's sister received ‘threat messages’ after trolling KKR in Instagram reel, deletes video after backlash

Shresta Iyer posted a reel trolling KKR after the teams split points at the Eden Gardens.

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 08:40 pm IST
Written by Kartikay Dutta
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Shresta Iyer, sister of Indian international and Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer, issued a public statement after deleting a video on Instagram for which she received ‘hatred’ over the past week.

Shreyas Iyer's sister Shresta Iyer found herself in some hot water on social media.

The message from Iyer arrives after she received criticism for a video published after Punjab’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders, which was abandoned after little under five overs were played due to heavy showers at the Eden Gardens. Shresta, along with some friends in PBKS gear, seemed to take a sly sig at KKR as they performed a dance and hinted at ‘gifting’ KKR one point after the wash-out.

It wasn’t a message that was taken too well, and forced Shresta Iyer to delete the Instagram video, and issue somethign of an apology in response.

“I’ve decided to take down my recent video as it seems it was misunderstood by some. It was meant to be light-hearted banter, but I respect that not everyone saw it that way,” she wrote on her Instagram story in response.

The incident hinted at the reports surrounding the bad blood between Shreyas Iyer and the KKR franchise ahead of his departure before the 2025 season: despite captaining them to the trophy in the 2024 season, the team parted ways with their captain after an inability to reach terms over retention ahead of the fresh cycle.

Shreyas now enjoys life for PBKS, where he is fondly called ‘Sarpanch’ (chief), having joined former coach Ricky Ponting and reached consecutive finals in 2025. Heading into the fresh season, PBKS are amongst the favourites, and have had a terrific start with five points from three games.

 
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