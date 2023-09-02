Shreyas returns, Bumrah to lead pace battery; key decision on Ishan: India’s predicted XI vs Pakistan in Asia Cup

India face Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2023 opener, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Saturday. The match will be the tournament's star attraction, with India vs Pakistan proving to be the biggest rivalry in world cricket. The tournament also serves as a preparatory event for the upcoming ODI World Cup this year, as the competition returned to its 50-overs format after a five-year gap. Both sides are slotted in at Group A, along with Nepal.

India's Jasprit Bumrah , left, Virat Kohli, second left, and Shubman Gill attend a practice session.(AP)

The upcoming match will also be the first ODI game between India and Pakistan, since the 2019 World Cup. In terms of head-to-head, both sides have faced each other 136 times in ODIs, with Pakistan claiming victory on 73 occasions and India coming out on top in 55 matches.

For their Asia Cup opener, India are expected to field captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan as their openers. Rohit's form at the top will be key in setting a strong foundation for India. A crucial start will be necessary, and he will need to convert it into a big inning in an important match. As KL Rahul will be missing the first two matches of the tournament, Kishan is expected to fill in and will also take up the wicketkeeper role. The left-hander is an explosive batter and if his form clicks, it could be a nightmare for Pakistan bowlers.

A crucial cog in Rohit's playing XI, Shubman Gill will bat at no. 3 and he will need to build on his exception form from this year. It won't be a surprise if he anchors India till the end of their innings. At no. 4, India will go with veteran Virat Kohli, who has proven himself in run chases over the years. He was the match-winner in India's run-chase victory against Pakistan last year in the T20 World Cup, and it was the last time both sides faced each other.

Shreyas Iyer, who returns after a lengthy absence, could fill in at no. 5 and all-rounder Hardik Pandya at no. 6. Iyer's stability in the middle overs will be important, Pandya will need to step up at the bowling department and make a crucial contribution.

All-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur will be at no. 7 and no. 8. Jadeja's all-round ability makes him a match-winner. His batting down the order gives his side a multi-dimensional advantage, and he can turn the game anytime. Kuldeep Yadav will bat at no. 9, Jasprit Bumrah at no. 10, followed by Mohammed Shami, who will complete the batting order. Bumrah recently made his comeback in the Ireland T20Is, where he captained the side. He was absent due to an injury.

India's playing XI vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023:

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk)

Middle order: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

