Shubman Gill addresses Bangladesh's clean-sweep of Pakistan, names two major threats as India gear up for Test face-off

As India gear up for a crucial two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting on September 19 in Chennai, Shubman Gill, one of India's promising young batters, has a rather straightforward message to his teammates: do not underestimate Bangladesh. With the series poised to be a significant test for both teams, Gill’s message comes at a time when Bangladesh are riding high on confidence after a historic clean sweep against Pakistan in their own backyard. Bengaluru: India A team skipper Shubman Gill speaks during a press conference ahead of Duleep Trophy 2024(PTI)

Bangladesh's Test series victory has sent ripples through the cricketing world. Under the leadership of Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bangladesh achieved what many thought was impossible. The victories were not just narrow escapes; they were commanding displays of skill and composure. Bangladesh secured a 10-wicket win in the first Test and followed it up with a six-wicket victory in the second, marking the first time in history that Bangladesh had defeated Pakistan in a Test match, let alone a series.

This stunning performance has not gone unnoticed, especially by the Indian camp. Gill, speaking to JioCinema, highlighted the importance of not taking Bangladesh lightly.

“I don’t think you can underestimate any international side,” Gill stated. “The kind of cricket Bangladesh has played in the last couple of months, especially in Pakistan, has been impressive. Their fast bowlers and the way their middle-order batters have absorbed pressure shouldn’t be disregarded. So, I believe it will be an interesting and intriguing contest.”

Gill in the Test team

For India, this series is more than just another Test assignment; it’s a critical part of their preparation for the upcoming home season, which includes another crucial series against New Zealand.

Shubman Gill’s role in the upcoming series will be significant. Fresh from Duleep Trophy, where he led India A, Gill will be aiming to assume his no.3 responsibilities for the Test team.

After making his mark as an opener alongside Rohit Sharma, Gill was moved down to the No.3 position to accommodate rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal. This transition wasn’t without its challenges. In his initial matches at No.3, Gill struggled to find his rhythm, leading to questions about his suitability for the position. However, Gill has since turned things around, scoring 618 runs at an average of 41.20 in 10 Tests at No.3.