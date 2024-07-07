Shubman Gill and Co. to make two changes after Zimbabwe shocker: India's likely XI vs Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I

The Indian team in Zimbabwe may be entirely different from the one that won the T20 World Cup earlier this week, but the fact remains that the world champions were stunned by a team that failed to qualify for the tournament in their first official match after it. Shubman Gill's captaincy started with India suffering their first loss to Zimbabwe since June 2016 and he will be eager to rectify that in the second T20I on Sunday. Shubman Gill's captaincy started off with a first loss to Zimbabwe since June 2016(AFP)

The wicket has traditionally suited the pace bowlers in Harare who have accounted for nearly 63% of the wickets at the venue at an average of 24.7, strike rate of 19.1 and economy of 7.7. A bright and sunny day with a maximum temperature of 26 degrees celsius is expected in Harare on Sunday. The match will be played at the same venue as the first game, which is the Harare Sports Club.

While India don't usually make wholesale changes to their teams after the first match of a T20I series, especially when they have lost it, they might make two key changes this time around. Particularly considering VVS Laxman might be looking to give as many chances as possible to players in key positions. Jitesh Sharma might just be given a go in the wicketkeeper's position in place of Dhruv Jurel. In the bowling department, one could expect Harshit Rana getting a debut ahead of Khaleel Ahmed.

With Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja bringing curtains down on their T20I careers, the window of opportunity opened for the youngsters to establish themselves in the Indian team. However, the T20I debutant trio of Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel and Abhishek Sharma failed to muster up runs from their bats. Despite producing a fierce bowling display that restricted Zimbabwe to 115/9, India's batters failed to deliver while chasing 116.

India were reduced to 43/5 in the 10th over, but India still had hope, with Gill and Washington Sundar on the crease looking to propel India towards victory. But the situation completely turned around after Gill gave away his wicket to Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza. With Sundar on the crease and Avesh Khan playing a quick-fire cameo, India still had a little bit of hope of taking away the game at the end. However, Zimbabwe bowlers held their nerves and handed India their first T20I defeat of 2024.

India's likely XI for 2nd T20I vs Zimbabwe

Openers: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma

Top and middle-order: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh

Wicketkeeper - Jitesh Sharma

All-Rounder - Washington Sundar

Bowlers - Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana