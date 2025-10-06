Shubman Gill asked me ‘Kaisi hai teri body?’: India cricketer given same treatment as Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj didn’t just bowl a series in England; he will one into existence. Across five grueling Tests, the Hyderabad quick transformed into India’s metronome. In two of the three Test matches, Siraj carried a young attack through marathon spells, and a narrative that felt destined. India's captain Shubman Gill with teammate Jasprit Bumrah. (PTI)

Becoming the leader of the pack

With Jasprit Bumrah managing his workload and appearing in only three matches, Siraj embraced the responsibility. He emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the series with 23 scalps from 185.3 overs, averaging 32.43. He was the sole Indian pacer who featured in all the games of the series, and the burden he took during the tour told the story of his relentless toil.

In a conversation with the Indian Express, Siraj revealed his conversation with Shubman Gill. When Gill asked about his physical state, his response was unequivocal. “He asked me, ‘Kaisi hain teri body?’ I said, ‘Ekdum first class.’ He asked me if I would play. I said yes. He said, You are the main bowler for us, like Jasprit Bumrah, you decide. I said I am available and am 100 percent fit. I will give it everything,” shared Siraj.

This was not just a mere bravado, but a personal covenant. “To be honest, I would have played one more Test if it was there. I didn’t feel tired. But I was in a zone. When you enter the zone, you don’t know what you are doing, but just have the feeling that I have to do something here.”

That zone harbored both anguish and redemption for Sirj. At Lord’s came the devastating blow, where a deflection off his bat rolling onto the stumps left India just 22 runs short of a historic win. The image of a stunned Mohammed Siraj lingered in the minds of the Indian cricket fans, but he filed it away not as trauma, but as fuel.

Script written for Siraj

“It was a script written for me from somewhere up there,” Siraj reflected. “From getting bowled at Lord’s, then reaching the Oval. Then I took a catch of Harry Brook and touched the boundary. Everything was written for me.”

The final morning of the tour at the Oval revealed his conviction. Needing just 35 runs to win the series, England seemed destined to win. Yet Siraj had something else in mind. He reveals that he woke at 6 am that morning, hours before necessary, and asked himself, “Why did I wake up so early today? After that, I wrote down, ‘I can do this, win the game.’ When the ball came out of my hand, the execution was exactly how I was thinking. God had written, ‘Ja hero ban ja tu, become a hero’.”

Notably, with England needing just seven runs to win, Siraj claimed the final wicket of Gus Atkinson, leveling the series 2-2. Between the heartbreak at Lord’s and becoming the hero at Oval, he didn’t just carry the Indian attack; he authored the ending himself.