Shubman Gill back in XI, India confirm keeper for 2nd Test, settle KL Rahul vs Sarfaraz Khan debate

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate all but ended confirmed India's wicketkeeper-batter for the second Test against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Ten Doechate said Rishabh Pant is fit and, in all probability, will take the gloves as India bid to level the series on Thursday. Dhurv Jurel's name was being floated as there was some doubt about Pant's availability for the second Test after he didn't keep wickets after the end of Day 2 due to a blow on his right knee and appeared to be in bit of discomfort while running during his breathtaking 99-run knock in the second innings. But Ten Doechate said Pant is fit to keep wickets. India's Rishabh Pant congratulates teammate Sarfaraz Khan(ANI)

"Everyone is really well. There wasn't too much bowling in the first Test. The fast bowlers are all good. Rishabh is pretty good. He was having a little bit of discomfort the other day with the movement of his knee but fingers crossed, he'll be good to keep in the Test (in Pune)," ten Doechate said on Tuesday.

The former Netherlands all-rounder also confirmed Shubman Gill's fitness and said that he would return to the XI. "He looks so. He has batted well in Bengaluru and has had a few hits. He had some discomfort but he looks good to go," he added. Gill missed the Bengaluru Test due to a stiff neck. He will slot to at No.3, where Virat Kohli had batted in the first Test.

Rahul to lose his spot to Shubman Gill

Ten Doeschate dropped enough hints to suggest that KL Rahul and not Sarfaraz Khan, will make way for Gill in the XI. "There's no denying that there is a fight for a spot. Sarfaraz was brilliant. I went to KL after the last Test and asked him 'how many did you play and miss?' He didn't play and miss even one ball. That's what tends to happen when you're not getting runs. He nicked one down the leg side, and got a good one. So there's no concern about KL Rahul. He's in a good mental space. But we've got to fit seven pieces into six spots. We've got to look at the conditions and select the best XI."

Rahul, who scored a sparkling century in South Africa earlier this year made a solid half-century against England before getting ruled out due to an injury, is in good nick but because Sarafarz, who replaced Gill in the series-opener, smashed 150 in the second innings, the team management are left with very little choice but to take the harsh call of looking beyond Rahul.

"We're not worried about his form. We have a lot of faith in him. It's a very competitive environment. With a 150 and hundreds in the Irani Trophy, The decision will be what's best for the team, but we will continue to back all the players," ten Doeschate said.

India lost the first Test by 8 wickets - their first defeat to New Zealand at home since 1988. They need to win the next two Tests to win the series and stand a chance to qualify for the World Test Championship final without a hiccup.