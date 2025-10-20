Shubman Gill blasted for ‘compromising' with quality for quantity’ on ODI captaincy debut: ‘He did not play a…’

Shubman Gill’s debut as India’s ODI captain got off to a shaky start as the team suffered a seven-wicket defeat in Perth. The rain-affected clash saw India outclassed in all departments, with the batting failing to build partnerships and the bowling struggling for control. Selection decisions came under the microscope, as in-form spinner Kuldeep Yadav was overlooked in favour of Washington Sundar, with the management opting for extra batting depth instead of proven bowling firepower. Shubman Gill lost his first match as ODI captain.(AFP)

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif slammed the bowlers after India’s Perth defeat, pointing out the over-reliance on part-timers and stressing that victories can’t rest solely on the shoulders of stars like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami. The former cricketer further called all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy an incomplete bowler.

"In this team there were many part-time bowers. Nitish Reddy is not a complete bowler. On such a pitch even Sundar is not a complete bowler. Harshit Rana would be disappointed with his bowling. It was the bowlers' responsibility to win this game. I know it was a low score. But when will you win games as bowlers then? Will you win only with Bumrah and Shami?" Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

India struggled to 136 for 9 in 26 overs, with rain halting play on four occasions, leaving Australia a revised target of 131. The hosts chased it down comfortably in just 21.1 overs, dominating the rain-affected contest.

Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar each picked up a wicket for India, while the batting highlights came from KL Rahul (38), Axar Patel (31), and Nitish Kumar Reddy (19*), who provided some resistance for the visitors.

“It was a test of Shubman Gill as well”

Apart from criticising bowlers, Kaif was also not impressed with Shubman Gill for not picking a wicket-taker like Kuldeep Yadav, as he gave the example of legendary Shane Warne, who enjoyed great success across formats Down Under.

"It was a test of all the bowlers and Gill as well. He did not play Kuldeep in the XI. You covered everything but did not play a wicket-taking bowler. Shane Warne was successful in all formats in Australia. I was disappointed that Kuldeep did not play. Kuhnamann bagged two wickets. You have compromised with quality for quantity," he added.