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Shubman Gill breaks into celebration, raises his hand in sheer delight after Gujarat Titans win first toss in IPL 2026

IPL 2026, LSG vs GT: Shubman Gill broke into a small celebration after winning the toss against the Lucknow Super Giants. 

Updated on: Apr 12, 2026 03:41 pm IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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It was a matter of celebration for Shubman Gill after the toss was done and dusted ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 fixture between the Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana on Sunday. The Gujarat Titans skipper won the toss and elected to bowl on a hot afternoon in Lucknow. Immediately after his interview with the broadcaster, the cameras caught the India Test and ODI captain breaking into a small celebration.

Shubman Gill broke into a small celebration after winning the toss(PTI)

Gill, the 26-year-old, was clearly ecstatic on winning the toss. It's worth noting that this was the first time that the right-handed batter won the toss in the 19th edition of the T20 competition.

Once his chat with Murali Karthik ended, the cameras caught Gill raising his hands and laughing. Even some of his teammates saw the funny side of things as the Gujarat Titans won the coin toss for the first time in the IPL 2026 season.

Also Read: IPL 2026, LSG vs GT Live Score: Check our full coverage here

Both Gujarat and Lucknow entered the contest against each other on the back of wins. Gujarat Titans got the better of Delhi Capitals, while Lucknow outclassed KKR owing to a match-winning blitz by Mukul Choudhary.

Lucknow have won two matches in the IPL 2026 season so far, while Gujarat has won one.

Here are the playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna,

 
ipl shubman gill
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Home / Cricket News / Shubman Gill breaks into celebration, raises his hand in sheer delight after Gujarat Titans win first toss in IPL 2026
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