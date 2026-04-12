LSG vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill opts to bowl, puts hosts in to bat first on hard, dry surface at Ekana
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Both teams unchanged at the Ekana Stadium, as Shubman Gill enjoys finally winning a toss. Gujarat opt to bowl first, preparing for a chase – looking for a big win, per Gill.
- 7 Mins agoShubman Gill opts to BOWL FIRST
- 22 Mins agoLSG batting order still has question marks
- 39 Mins agoHalf an hour to toss
- 56 Mins agoPace bowling also remains a strong point
- 1 Hr 9 Mins agoStrengths are very similar – top order batting
- 1 Hr 29 Mins agoLSG, GT 5th and 7th in table respectively
- 1 Hr 40 Mins agoGT's dramatic 1-run win after topsy-turvy contest
- 1 Hr 53 Mins agoMukul Choudhary announces himself
- 7:30 AM IST, Apr 12HELLO AND WELCOME!
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: The first portion of the IPL is almost through, as each team have had enough time to diagnose their own strength and weaknesses. It's still to early to say where each team could end up – there is plenty of time left in the tournament – but there are already camps being formed within the league table....Read More
Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans are two teams who are currently playing catch-up, not quite at the top of the table but enough strengths to have the upside to make it. For both, their most recent match demonstrated how their weaknesses can be detrimental, but how their strengths often come through to bring them crucial results.
Mukul Choudhary announced himself to the tournament with a splendid half-century to pull off a miracle chase for LSG, and will give confidence and add beef to question marks over the health of that team's middle order. If LSG's middle order can translate, they suddenly look like a very dangerous, high-quality team.
GT's top order came to the party, as they are expected to, and their bowling remains completely well-rounded. The big boost for them is how Washington Sundar has found some form in the middle order, but even more significant is how Rashid Khan seems to have found some of his own self.
If Rashid Khan can keep bowling like he did against DC, he beefs up the GT bowling unit in a way which means even the relative lack of explosion with their middle order isn't a problem: in their top three, they have a near-guarantee of runs.
The two teams are evenly-matched and close to each other in the table – LSG have the chance to enter the top three of the table, while GT have the chance to match them, DC, and RCB on four points.
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: Shubman Gill opts to BOWL FIRST
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: News from the middle! Shubman Gill calls right, and opts to chase – no changes to the trend at this stadium, and no changes for GT either.
Team news next.
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: LSG batting order still has question marks
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: For LSG, the thing to figure out is the structure of their batting – they h ave experimented and chopped and changed, but it does feel like they are really struggling to get the best out of a talented group. Number five is too deep for Nicholas Pooran – does he earn a promotion to find form? Can Rishabh Pant do the same a little lower?
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: Half an hour to toss
LSG vs GT LIVE Score:30 mins from close friends and stars Gill and Pant meeting in the middle for the toss. Ekana remains a chasing venue, but there remains a chance that conditions could dictate setting a target might be more prudent.
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: Pace bowling also remains a strong point
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: With Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, and Avesh Khan gelling extremely for LSG, and Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, and Mohammed Siraj continuing their good work for GT, early wickets and well-rounded pace attacks are available for both teams. Plus, Mayank Yadav hasn't even feature yet – but the teams have pace to burn.
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: Strengths are very similar – top order batting
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: For GT, the trio of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler is as close to a bank of runs as possible, each of the three finding form early in the tournament. For LSG, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram are a dangerously good duo, who haven't quite arrived at the IPL but are blessed with incredible power and boundary hitting. The teams rely on these batters for runs, with inexperienced and slightly rusty middle order cores afterwards.
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: LSG, GT 5th and 7th in table respectively
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: Three matches through, LSG and GT are in the midtable positions, on four points and two points respectively. LSG could vault over DC and RCB, into third, if they get a win today – but GT are trying to pull level with those two teams, and LSG themselves. Could make the table quite cramped if the visitors win.
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: GT's dramatic 1-run win after topsy-turvy contest
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: Gujarat have had three matches to start their season where they have struggled to show dominance over opposition – but equally, they have ensured they have never been outdone on the field, and that can be valuable. Defending 210 against Delhi, they looked like they would lose to KL Rahul and Nissanka, before Rashid Khan's 3/17 made it look like they were the favourites instead. The chase went back and forth until an on-fire David Miller needed 2 off 2 – and somehow, with a denied single then a swing-and-a-miss, gifted the points to Gujarat.
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: Mukul Choudhary announces himself
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: In LSG's previous match against KKR, they seemed to have lost their way in the chase despite having a manageable total. KKR were in the ascendancy with the lower order exposed – but then came Mukul Choudhary, who hammered some of the most impressive sixes you will ever see to take them home on the last ball in the most dramatic fashion. LSG needed a miracle – and in unearthing another great Indian lower-order talent, they scripted one of the IPL's most famous chases.
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!
LSG vs GT LIVE Score: Super Sunday in the IPL! For the first half of the double header, we go to Lucknow, where the IPL's two newest franchises lock horns in a midtable battle that will set things up as we reach the quarter point of the tournament. Stay tuned!