Shubman Gill breaks Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli's sensational joint-record with 3rd century in IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Continuing his impressive run in the 50-over format for the Rohit Sharma-led Team India on Wednesday, Indian opener Shubman Gill played a stellar knock that laid the foundation of a challenging total against New Zealand in the series opener. After decimating Sri Lanka in their previous assignment, Gill-starrer Team India locked horns with the top-ranked New Zealand side in the 1st One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Leading the batting charge of the hosts in the series opener, Gill and Rohit stitched a 60-run opening stand before the Indian skipper was removed by Blair Tickner in the 13th over. After Rohit's departure, New Zealand's Mitchell Santner bagged the jackpot wicket of former skipper Kohli as Team India was reduced to 88-2 in the 16th over. Rescuing India from a precarious situation, Gill played a fighting knock and ended up smashing a sensational century against the Black Caps.

ALSO READ: Watch: Virat Kohli's stumps rattled, left dumbfounded by Mitchell Santner; Gavaskar gives strong reaction

Gill completed his third ODI ton in the 30th over of the Indian innings. Interestingly, the in-form India opener has shattered the ODI record of veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan and former India skipper Kohli. Gill has become the fastest batter to complete 1,000 runs for Team India in the 50-over format. While Kohli and Dhawan completed 1,000 runs for India in 24 innings, Gill has achieved the special feat in his 19th ODI appearance for the two-time world champions. The Indian opener was five innings quicker than run machine Kohli in reaching the 1000-run mark in ODI cricket.

The talented India opener has notched up his third ODI ton in his 19th innings for the Men In Blue. Only veteran Indian opener Dhawan has slammed three centuries in fewer innings than Gill. Former India stand-in skipper had registered three ODI tons in 17 innings. Opener Gill has played 19 ODIs, 13 Tests and 3 T20Is for Team India. The 23-year-old made his international debut against the same opponent (New Zealand) at Seddon Park back in 2019.

