Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shubman Gill devastated, Rishabh Pant absolutely crushed as Ashwin says goodbye to entire Indian dressing room

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 19, 2024 07:55 AM IST

In a tearful farewell, Ravichandran Ashwin bids goodbye to international cricket after a celebrated career, leaving teammates like Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant devastated. As Ashwin heads home, he promises to support his team from afar, marking the end of an era for Indian cricket.

It was an emotional evening for the Indian team in Brisbane as Ravichandran Ashwin bid adieu to international cricket moments after the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series was drawn. Although it was a sudden revelation, Ashwin had reportedly been contemplating the decision for a long time, given his long struggle with knee injuries, but the announcement did leave his teammates devastated.

R Ashwin retired from international cricket on Wednesday
R Ashwin retired from international cricket on Wednesday

On Wednesday, BCCI shared a video on social media on the Gabba scenes after Ashwin's retirement. It began with the India legend wrapping up his press conference, where he sat alongside captain Rohit Sharma to make the quick announcement. He did not take any question from the media, and left immediately amid a silence in the conference room.

Ashwin then met his Aussie counterpart Nathan Lyon and captain Pat Cummins, who handed him a signed Australian jersey, before making his way past the media contingent to the Indian dressing room. The veteran off-spinner was greeted with emotional hugs from Rishabh Pant, who was absolutely crushed, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who admitted that he is yet to come to terms with the announcement. The video also showed a devastated Shubman Gill sitting alone watching the proceedings from afar.

Ashwin returns home

The 38-year-old confirmed in his emotional dressing room speech that he would return back to Chennai on Thursday, and hence won't be part of the series from hereon. However, he assured his teammates that he would keep an eye on the remaining two matches.

“I will be taking a flight back home. But I will be tuned in to watch how well you guys go in Melbourne. I will be looking forward to each one of your performances.

“The international cricketer in me might have come to an end, but the cricket nut in me will never come to an end. All the very best. If at all, you guys need anything, I am just a phone call away,” Ashwin added.

With 765 international scalps in his bag, Ashwin is the second-highest wicket-taker from India after Anil Kumble. Ashwin has taken 537 wickets at an average of 24 in 106 Test matches. He is also seventh on the overall list of wicket-takers.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On