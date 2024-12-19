Shubman Gill devastated, Rishabh Pant absolutely crushed as Ashwin says goodbye to entire Indian dressing room

It was an emotional evening for the Indian team in Brisbane as Ravichandran Ashwin bid adieu to international cricket moments after the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series was drawn. Although it was a sudden revelation, Ashwin had reportedly been contemplating the decision for a long time, given his long struggle with knee injuries, but the announcement did leave his teammates devastated. R Ashwin retired from international cricket on Wednesday

On Wednesday, BCCI shared a video on social media on the Gabba scenes after Ashwin's retirement. It began with the India legend wrapping up his press conference, where he sat alongside captain Rohit Sharma to make the quick announcement. He did not take any question from the media, and left immediately amid a silence in the conference room.

Ashwin then met his Aussie counterpart Nathan Lyon and captain Pat Cummins, who handed him a signed Australian jersey, before making his way past the media contingent to the Indian dressing room. The veteran off-spinner was greeted with emotional hugs from Rishabh Pant, who was absolutely crushed, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who admitted that he is yet to come to terms with the announcement. The video also showed a devastated Shubman Gill sitting alone watching the proceedings from afar.

Ashwin returns home

The 38-year-old confirmed in his emotional dressing room speech that he would return back to Chennai on Thursday, and hence won't be part of the series from hereon. However, he assured his teammates that he would keep an eye on the remaining two matches.

“I will be taking a flight back home. But I will be tuned in to watch how well you guys go in Melbourne. I will be looking forward to each one of your performances.

“The international cricketer in me might have come to an end, but the cricket nut in me will never come to an end. All the very best. If at all, you guys need anything, I am just a phone call away,” Ashwin added.

With 765 international scalps in his bag, Ashwin is the second-highest wicket-taker from India after Anil Kumble. Ashwin has taken 537 wickets at an average of 24 in 106 Test matches. He is also seventh on the overall list of wicket-takers.