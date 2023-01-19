'GIll has the same gift...': Manjrekar's epic 'Dhoni' remark after opener's hits 208 in India vs New Zealand 1st ODI

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was in awe of Shubman Gill's batting masterclass during the 1st One Day International (ODI) between India and New Zealand on Wednesday. Taking New Zealand bowlers to the cleaners, Gill played a majestic knock to seal India's thrilling win over New Zealand in the series opener at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The in-form batter received a special mention from Manjrekar, who also recalled MS Dhoni's six-hitting prowess in one of his latest tweets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Twitter during the high-scoring encounter between the 2019 World Cup semi-finalists, former India cricketer Manjrekar opened up about his first impression of Dhoni. The former Indian cricketer and full-time pundit also made a huge claim about opener Gill in the same tweet. “When I saw Dhoni the first time that he mostly hit straight sixes told me that he will be consistent when it comes to big hitting. Gill has the same gift. Fingers crossed for him,” Manjrekar said in a tweet.

ALSO READ: 'Cut shot from Gill proved why...': R Ashwin drops epic reaction after Pandya's freak dismissal sparks huge debate

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gill extended his free-scoring run and smashed a sensational double century, becoming the youngest in the world to do so in ODIs. His majestic 208 off just 149 balls took India to 349/8. Indian skipper Rohit (34 off 38 balls) was the second-highest run-getter in the same match where Gill slammed his maiden double century. Gill hit a staggering 19 fours and 9 sixes in his scintillating knock. He hit a hat-trick of sixes in the 49th over to bring his 200.

At age of 23, Gill has become the fifth Indian male cricketer to register an ODI double century after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. The Indian opener also surpassed Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar by registering the highest-ever individual score against New Zealand in ODIs. Gill smashed a quick-fire 208 off 149 balls in India's thrilling 12-run win over New Zealand. The Team India opener was named the Player of the Match for his record-breaking double-century at Hyderabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hosts India will meet New Zealand in the 2nd ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON