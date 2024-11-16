Shubman Gill injures finger during match simulation vs India A in Perth, doubtful for 1st Test: Report

Team India have received a major blow ahead of the upcoming first Test against Australia in Perth. Right-handed batter Shubman Gill injured his finger while fielding in the slips during the second day of the ongoing match simulation against India A at the WACA, Perth. As per a report in Times of India, the 25-year-old Gill has indeed injured his finger, however, nothing concrete can be said about his availability for the first Test as the match is still a week away. India's Shubman Gill walks off the field after losing his wicket. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI11_03_2024_000018A)(PTI)

This latest concern comes just a day after KL Rahul was struck by a ball and was unable to come out to bat further on Day 1. As per a report in Sydney Morning Herald, Virat Kohli was also impeded by an injury concern, but was found to be "fine" after undergoing scans.

"Yes, Shubman Gill is injured but it is too early to rule him out of the opening Test. The medical team is keeping a close watch on him," Times of India quoted a source as saying.

Shubman Gill had also recently missed India's opening Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru due to neck stiffness. He then made his way back for the last two Tests, scoring 144 runs, including a 90 in Mumbai.

'Virat Kohli is absolutely fine'

The TOI report also provided a much-needed update on the 36-year-old Kohli, saying he is "absolutely fine."

"Virat Kohli is absolutely fine. He batted in the match simulation without any discomfort and also had a hit in the net after he got out. No concerns there," Times of India report stated.

The Indian contingent landed in Perth earlier this week and the entire squad has been working in the nets.

The Indian cricket team were originally supposed to play a practice match against India A at the WACA, Perth but the management decided against it.

As of now, it is not known whether skipper Rohit Sharma would be able to make it in time for the first Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Friday.

However, it is not known when Rohit will travel to Australia to link up with the Indian squad.

If Rohit does not play the first Test against Australia, then it would be designated vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, who would lead India in Perth. Rohit has been training in Mumbai, but nothing concrete can be said about him joining the team in Perth for the upcoming first Test, set to begin on November 22 at the Optus Stadium.

In Rohit Sharma's absence, KL Rahul is the frontrunner to open for India. The right-handed batter had also come out to bat alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal on Friday during the match simulation against India A.