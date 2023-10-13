'Shubman Gill is 99 per cent available for India vs Pakistan match': Rohit Sharma's ground-breaking update

Team India has been all but relieved from their only headache going into the blockbuster 2023 ODI World Cup match against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday as captain Rohit Sharma, in the pre-match presser on Friday, revealed that Shubman Gill is "99 per cent" available for selection for the crucial league-stage tie. Gill had missed India's opening two encounters in the World Cup - against Australia and Afghanistan - as he was down with dengue fever. The huge update from the Indian camp came hours after Gill was spotted having an extensive net session in Ahmedabad on Thursday morning. India's Shubman Gill (ANI)

Gill had tested positive for the vial infection upon arrival in Chennai last week for India's World Cup opener against Australia. A day later he was admitted to a hospital in the city after his platelets level had dropped and despite him being discharged the following evening, he was ruled out by BCCI for the Afghanistan game in Delhi and hence did not travel with the team.

On Thursday, Gill had arrived in Ahmedabad and according to a report, he headed straight to the Narendra Modi Stadium at around 11 AM and spent over an hour practising. After some warm-up exercises, he went to the batting nets with Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) having arranged six net bowlers and a throwdown specialist for the star opener.

The positive update on Gill's health comes as a massive news for Team India heading into the blockbuster clash against Pakistan. Gill has been India's most in-form ODI batter this year, having notched up 1230 runs, the most by any batter in this format in 2023, at 72.35 with five centuries and as many fifties.

Moreover, the 24-year-old loves to bat in Ahmedabad, where he has scored 280 runs in five innings which includes two centuries, both scored this year - one on T20Is and other in Tests. Moreover, as part of his IPL team Gujarat Titans, whose home ground is the Narendra Modi Stadium, Gill smashed 572 runs, the most by any player at a single venue in an IPL season in India, in nine innings in the 2023 season which included two hundreds and three fifties.

Gill's return to the playing XI would imply that India would bench Ishan Kishan, who had opened in his stead. The left-hander had only managed two runs against Australia before struggling his way to a run-a-ball 47 against Afghanistan

