'We changed it in 2017 and 2021...': Babar Azam shuts the noise around Pakistan's 0-7 record against India in World Cups

Not once, but twice was Babar Azam reminded about Pakistan's infamous run against India in ODI World Cups. He must have grown tired and sick of it by now given that it has been the only stat highlighted in every talk show, discussions and in social media posts over the last 48 hours. Yet, the Pakistan captain, on the face of it, looked quite calm and rather beamed with confidence in responding to it both the times on Friday in the pre-match presser for the most anticipated clash of the 2023 World Cup. Babar Azam is confident of ending India's ODI World Cup streak on Saturday.

Pakistan have never defeated India in a 50-over World Cup. The record stands a resounding and emphatic 7-0 in favour of India. But each day is a new beginning, each match beckons a fresh start and Babar whole heartedly believes that team will have no records or past matches in mind when they take on India on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Pakistan captain, banking on their wins against Netherlands and Sri Lanka in the tournament so far, reckoned that the side has the ability to break free from the shackles and post their maiden World Cup win against India.

"I believe there is no point focusing on whatever has happened in the past. I believe we need to focus on what is ahead of us," he said. "All these streaks are made to be broken. God willing, we will try to give our best tomorrow. Anything can happen on the day. I fully believe my team has done well in the first three matches, and will continue doing so in the coming matches."

That is not where it ended. It was shortly followed by a question about pressure from family and friends to secure Pakistan's first World Cup win against India, as just like the way he carves one of those delightful cover drives, Babar responded but with a touch of humour. He said: "I don't know about that, but all the calls we are getting are for tickets only."

The star batter further went on to remind that Pakistan had never defeated India in any World Cup matches - ODI and T20 format combined - before October 2021, with the record reading 12-0 for the Men in Blue then, when the Babar-led side thrashed India in the T20 World Cup group-stage tie that year with a 10-wicket victory. He also served a reminder of Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy win against India in the final.

"We were not able to execute in the past, but we changed it in 2011 [2021 T20 World Cup] and 2019 [Champions Trophy 2017]. We won against India in the World Cup. We hadn’t done that before, but we did it. We believe that we can do it and we will go with full confidence," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON