Shubman Gill, KL Rahul frustrated, Siraj shows anger after umpire denies India's repeated requests on Day 5

On Day 5 of the Headingley Test between India and England, all results are possible, and a thrilling finish is on the cards. Entering the final day of the first Test of the five-match series, the task was simple for both teams. India needed ten wickets to win, and England required 350 more runs to take a 1-0 lead. In the first hour of play, the visitors looked pretty anxious as Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett did not give many chances and saw off the new ball. India vs England, 1st Test: Shubman Gill and KL Rahul were left frustrated after the umpires denied India's repeated requests(Screengrab - JioHotstar )

Once the wickets started to get hard to come by, the Indian bowlers, especially Mohammed Siraj, were seen making their way to the umpires to request a ball change. Midway through the 14th over, Siraj asked the on-field umpires, Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney, for a ball change.

However, the ball passed the ring test, and the umpires felt no need to change it. Once the over was completed, Siraj was once again seen asking the umpires to change the ball.

However, once again, the result was the same as the ball passed the ring test. This entire chain of events left KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Siraj frustrated and angry.

Shubman Gill once again approached Chris Gaffaney after the third ball of the 22nd over. However, the result was the same. The same drill was repeated, and the outcome was the same - the ball passed the ring test. Two balls later, Shardul Thakur approached the umpires and this time, the Headingley crowd made their feelings known as they started to boo.

Once the ball passed through the ring, the entire crowd started cheering. India were finally able to convince the umpires before the start of the 27th over.

Even in the first innings, the Indian fielders were left frustrated after the on-field umpires denied their multiple ball change requests.

Rishabh Pant punished

On Tuesday morning, the ICC confirmed Rishabh Pant's punishment for expressing his displeasure with the on-field umpires' decision not to change the ball.

The incident happened during the latter half of the 61st over of England’s first innings. Pant requested a ball change; however, the umpires felt no need to do so as the ball passed the ring test.

The India wicketkeeper who scored twin centuries in the Headingley Test then showed dissent by throwing the ball on the ground in front of the umpires.

The match officials officially reprimanded Pant, and one demerit point was also added to his kitty. However, he has not been fined.

Pant admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Speaking of the Headingley Test, England reached the score of 21/0 at stumps on Day 4, and the hosts required 350 more runs to win. In the second innings, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant scored centuries for India to help the visitors set a target of 371.