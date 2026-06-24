Shubman Gill leaves Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma behind as ODI No. 1 crown comes into sharp focus

India captain Shubman Gill has surged past both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings following a dominant series against Afghanistan, putting the coveted No. 1 ranking within striking distance ahead of India's tour of England next month.

India's captain Shubman Gill holds the series trophy during the presentation ceremony, after winning an ODI cricket series against Afghanistan(PTI)

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Gill was in sublime touch throughout the three-match ODI series. After scoring 84 in the opening game, he followed it up with a magnificent 154 in the second ODI. He did not bat in the series finale, which India won by nine wickets, but his performances were enough to propel him three places up the rankings to No. 2.

The 25-year-old now boasts a career-best rating of 791 and trails New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell by just 24 rating points. With a white-ball series against England scheduled for mid-July, Gill will have an opportunity to claim the top spot for the first time in his career.

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{{^usCountry}} Virat Kohli, who missed the Afghanistan series because of a hamstring concern, slipped to third place. The former India captain is expected to return for the England tour subject to fitness clearance. Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, retained his fourth position after scoring 79 in the final ODI. Ishan Kishan makes big jump {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Virat Kohli, who missed the Afghanistan series because of a hamstring concern, slipped to third place. The former India captain is expected to return for the England tour subject to fitness clearance. Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, retained his fourth position after scoring 79 in the final ODI. Ishan Kishan makes big jump {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One of the biggest gains among Indian batters came from Ishan Kishan, who returned to ODI cricket after a gap of three years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the biggest gains among Indian batters came from Ishan Kishan, who returned to ODI cricket after a gap of three years. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kishan's century in the second ODI, where he shared a 224-run partnership with Gill, helped him climb 21 places to 43rd in the batting rankings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kishan's century in the second ODI, where he shared a 224-run partnership with Gill, helped him climb 21 places to 43rd in the batting rankings. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Among bowlers, Arshdeep Singh jumped 16 spots to 22nd, Prasidh Krishna moved up 34 places to 58th, while all-rounder Washington Sundar climbed 17 positions to joint 71st. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among bowlers, Arshdeep Singh jumped 16 spots to 22nd, Prasidh Krishna moved up 34 places to 58th, while all-rounder Washington Sundar climbed 17 positions to joint 71st. {{/usCountry}}

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Shreyas Iyer gained one place to move up to 14th among batters, while KL Rahul slipped two spots to 11th.

Matt Henry ends 36-year wait for New Zealand

The biggest movement in the latest ICC rankings came in Test cricket.

New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry climbed to the top of the ICC Test bowling rankings after his match-winning performance against England, where he claimed 11 wickets, including five-fors in both innings of the second Test.

Henry now shares the No. 1 ranking with India's Jasprit Bumrah, ending a 36-year wait for a New Zealand fast bowler to occupy the summit.

According to the ICC, Henry became only the third New Zealand pace bowler to achieve the feat after Jack Cowie and Sir Richard Hadlee.

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"Pacer Matt Henry becomes just the third New Zealander to become the top-ranked Test bowler as the 34-year-old joins India seamer Jasprit Bumrah at the top of the rankings following his 11-wicket haul against England," the ICC said.

Bumrah had held the No. 1 position outright since overtaking South Africa's Kagiso Rabada in November 2024. Henry's rise comes after his pivotal role in helping New Zealand level the three-match World Test Championship series against England at 1-1.

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