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Shubman Gill leaves Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma behind as ODI No. 1 crown comes into sharp focus

Shubman Gill was in sublime touch throughout the three-match ODI series, which India won against Afghanistan

Updated on: Jun 24, 2026 06:10 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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India captain Shubman Gill has surged past both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings following a dominant series against Afghanistan, putting the coveted No. 1 ranking within striking distance ahead of India's tour of England next month.

India's captain Shubman Gill holds the series trophy during the presentation ceremony, after winning an ODI cricket series against Afghanistan(PTI)

Gill was in sublime touch throughout the three-match ODI series. After scoring 84 in the opening game, he followed it up with a magnificent 154 in the second ODI. He did not bat in the series finale, which India won by nine wickets, but his performances were enough to propel him three places up the rankings to No. 2.

The 25-year-old now boasts a career-best rating of 791 and trails New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell by just 24 rating points. With a white-ball series against England scheduled for mid-July, Gill will have an opportunity to claim the top spot for the first time in his career.

ALSO READ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won’t be allowed in India’s dressing room at all times in England, to get his own facility: Report

Shreyas Iyer gained one place to move up to 14th among batters, while KL Rahul slipped two spots to 11th.

Matt Henry ends 36-year wait for New Zealand

The biggest movement in the latest ICC rankings came in Test cricket.

New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry climbed to the top of the ICC Test bowling rankings after his match-winning performance against England, where he claimed 11 wickets, including five-fors in both innings of the second Test.

Henry now shares the No. 1 ranking with India's Jasprit Bumrah, ending a 36-year wait for a New Zealand fast bowler to occupy the summit.

According to the ICC, Henry became only the third New Zealand pace bowler to achieve the feat after Jack Cowie and Sir Richard Hadlee.

"Pacer Matt Henry becomes just the third New Zealander to become the top-ranked Test bowler as the 34-year-old joins India seamer Jasprit Bumrah at the top of the rankings following his 11-wicket haul against England," the ICC said.

Bumrah had held the No. 1 position outright since overtaking South Africa's Kagiso Rabada in November 2024. Henry's rise comes after his pivotal role in helping New Zealand level the three-match World Test Championship series against England at 1-1.

 
shubman gill virat kohli rohit sharma indian cricket team
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / Shubman Gill leaves Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma behind as ODI No. 1 crown comes into sharp focus
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