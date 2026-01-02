Shubman Gill meets Erling Haaland, rising sporting icons swap jerseys and shoes in special crossover

Shubman Gill and Erling Haaland are two international stars of their respective sports, already amongst the best players in the world and still early in the peak of their careers. Moreover, not only are they individuals with that stature, but the duo are also two of the most recognisable in global sports, leading to a special interaction. Shubman Gill and Erling Haaland share a picture after their meeting.(X)

In videos and images shared on social media, Haaland can be spotted signing a pair of football boots and handing them over to Gill. The pair later shared a picture together arm in arm, with Gill appearing to hold a Norway jersey, the country Haaland represents in international football. The Manchester City star was also holding a pair of shoes, adorning Gill’s own signature, as a clear swap of memorabilia took place between the pair.

It isn’t clear whether the videos and images circulating are from a recent event, or taken some time earlier in 2025 when Gill might have been in the UK during India’s tour in the summer months. Haaland is currently taking part in the English Premier League’s busy winter schedule for City, who are second in the league behind Arsenal.

Gill and Haaland both enjoyed strong years in 2025, with the Indian player being named captain for the national team in Test and ODI cricket, as well as finishing the year as the batter with the most runs in the Test format after a monster series in England. Haaland, meanwhile, comfortably leads the goal-scaring charts five months into the season, with 19 goals in 19 games halfway through the season.

Haaland and Gill have met and interacted in the past: Gill had visited City’s Etihad Stadium following the 2023 World Test Championship final, where Haaland and teammates were celebrating winning a historic treble with the FA Cup, Premier League, and the Champions League. The duo had shared a picture then, while Gill also appeared alongside former City talisman Kevin de Bruyne.

Gill is expected to take part in a pair of games for Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy leading up to this month’s three-match set of ODIs against New Zealand. However, a disappointing end to 2025 saw Gill struggle for form and against injury, being dropped from India’s T20I squad for the upcoming World Cup. Haaland himself will be heading to the FIFA World Cup in North America later this year, with Norway qualifying for the finals for the first time since 1998.