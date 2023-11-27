Shubman Gill named Gujarat Titans captain for IPL 2024 after franchise confirms Hardik Pandya's trade to Mumbai Indians

Shubman Gill has been appointed the captain of Gujarat Titans after the franchise confirmed Hardik Pandya's departure to Mumbai Indians on trade. Gill, who won the Orange Cap earlier this year, will take over from Hardik, who led GT for two seasons, leading the team to an IPL title in 2022 and a runner-up finish in 2023.

Shubman Gill was the Orange Cap winner in IPL 2023.(Agencies)

"Shubman Gill has shown growth in stature and standing over the last two years at the highest level of the game. We’ve seen him mature not only as a batter but also as a leader in cricket. His contribution on the field has helped Gujarat Titans emerge as a formidable force, guiding the team through a successful campaign in 2022 and a strong run in 2023. His maturity and skill is evident in his on-field performance and we are extremely excited to embark on a new journey with a young leader like Shubman at the helm," Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket, Gujarat Titans, said.

More to follow…

