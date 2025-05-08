'Shubman Gill not just talented, he's a smart cricketer; Nehra will never let anyone be complacent': GT's Sai Kishore

Tamil Nadu spinner Sai Kishore has emerged as a workhorse in domestic cricket and his first-class record speaks for itself. In 46 matches, the left-arm orthodox has scalped 192 wickets at an average of 23.51. However, the 28-year-old was not getting consistent chances to show how good he is in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He warmed the bench for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when he was a part of their squad in the 2020 and 2021 editions. He also didn't get many matches after joining Gujarat Titans in 2022. Gujarat Titans' Sai Kishore (R) celebrates with captain Shubman Gill(AFP)

However, the traditional spinner's story has turned around completely in the ongoing IPL 2025. Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill and head coach Ashish Nehra have given him all the games this season, and on most occasions, he has played ahead of Washington Sundar as a frontline spinner.

Sai Kishore has repaid the management's faith by taking 14 wickets in 11 matches. His numbers are all the more impressive considering he did not bowl more than 2 overs in many matches this season, as Shubman Gill did not call him into the attack when left-handers were batting at the crease.

Despite this negative match-up, Sai Kishore stepped up against the left-handers, bowling defensively against them. On a few occasions, he even managed to outfox batters such as Venkatesh Iyer and Krunal Pandya.

In a select media interaction on Thursday, Sai Kishore credited Shubman Gill and Ashish Nehra for giving him enough game time this season as he talked about not getting a chance to play when he was a part of the five-time champions' CSK squad.

"Gujarat Titans have been the first team that gave me an opportunity to compete in the IPL for the first time. I was in CSK for 2 years but I didn't get a game. So very grateful for that. All players in the team have been given a lot of freedom to express themselves. In fact, that is all they (Shubman Gill and Ashish Nehra) want. Ashish Nehra doesn't want anyone to be afraid or be very timid," said Kishore while replying to a Hindustan Times query during JioHotstar Press Room With Gujarat Titans.

"So all that we speak of is being very brave and fearless and going out there. When you are like that, you naturally become a match-winner. That's what they have been instilling in me," he added.

Gujarat Titans have been performing very well under the leadership of Shubman Gill. The side are currently at the top of the standings with 16 points from 11 matches. Shubman has led from the front, scoring more than 500 runs. As a matter of fact, GT's top three (Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler) have each scored more than 500 runs this season.

Speaking about Gill's leadership, Sai Kishore said, "Shubman has been someone who has always been a very good leader of the game. Because when he bats, he has a good idea of the game. He's not just a talented player. He's also a very smart cricketer. He has helped me so much as a spinner because sometimes as a spinner, you need those inputs from the captain or some senior cricketer who is just analysing the game because I have my own instinct."

"To back it up with a captain who also has a very good reading of the game definitely helps," he stated further.

'Cannot get complacent with Ashish Nehra around'

Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra is one of the most hands-on support staff members in the IPL. In every Gujarat Titans match, the former India pacer can be spotted by the boundary line, giving instructions to either the bowlers or Shubman.

Sai Kishore reckons the Gujarat Titans cannot get complacent with Ashish Nehra as their head coach. He will never allow his team to take it easy despite sitting at the top.

"One thing is for sure, when Ashu paa is there, nobody can really be very complacent. Even after the last game (Mumbai Indians), he said we didn't play really well. We have to improve on so and so things. When Ashu paa is there, he'll let you know that you're not doing much. He's always direct. He's always straightforward. He's on to the point. He's always there to appreciate," said Kishore.

"At the same time, if you are going out of your way, he will be there to tell you that this is not what I'm expecting. So, in that way, everybody will be aligned towards the team's cause," added the 28-year-old.

Back in 2022, when Gujarat Titans won the IPL title in their debut season, Hardik Pandya was the leader. Sai Kishore did not get many chances to play under his leadership but the duo did form a good bond off the field. Hardik Pandya even came up with the 'scientist' tag for Sai Kishore, looking at how he always thinks one step ahead of the batters.

Earlier this season, during the match between GT and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, Sai Kishore and Hardik Pandya were involved in a stare-down but the duo patched up after the end of the contest.

Speaking of Hardik, Sai Kishore said, "Everyone's experiences have shaped them into different personalities. As for me, the chances in IPL have always come like, I play two games. I don't play a few games. When I play a game, I have to be very well prepared for every batsman that I would come against. So, that has shaped me into this kind of preparation. So, when I go into a game, I'm very well prepared for each batter."

"And that's why he's calling me a very good friend of mine. Two years in Gujarat, we had a very good time. And that's why he's calling me like that (scientist)," he concluded.