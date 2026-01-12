Shubman Gill provides crucial injury update on Washington Sundar: ‘He’ll go for scans'

India captain Shubman Gill provided a crucial update on the injury sustained by Washington Sundar during the first ODI against New Zealand on Sunday at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara. Speaking after the hosts' four-wicket win, the 26-year-old stated that Sundar sustained a side strain and will undergo scans. However, he didn't reveal much, but it can be safely said that Sundar is likely to miss the remainder of the series, considering side strain takes its own time to heal. India's Washington Sundar plays a shot during the first One Day International cricket match. (AP)

It is worth mentioning that Sundar bowled five overs, conceding 27 runs. The cameras picked him up walking to the dressing room midway through the New Zealand innings, and he did not return to the field.

However, the discomfort did not prove to be a deterrent as he walked out to bat at No.8, helping India and KL Rahul close out the game with six balls remaining.

Also Read: 'Seen it with MS Dhoni. Don't feel good about it': Virat Kohli stays behind for Rohit Sharma, doesn't hold back on crowd At the post-match presentation, Gill was asked about the status of Sundar and replying to the query, he told Harsha Bhogle, “Washington Sundar has a side strain and will go for a scan after the match.”

With the bat, Sundar remained unbeaten on 7 runs, adding 27 runs off 16 balls for the eighth wicket with KL Rahul (29*) as India chased down the target of 301, finishing on 306/6 in 49 overs.

KL Rahul unaware After the match was sealed, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul revealed that he was unaware of the seriousness of Sundar's injury during their partnership, but was glad that the duo could finish off the game for India.

“I didn’t know he couldn’t run. I knew he had some discomfort in the first innings, but wasn’t aware of the extent. He was striking the ball really well,” he told the host broadcaster.

“When he came in, we were already scoring at about a run-a-ball, so there was no need to take risks. There wasn’t much pressure on him. He rotated the strike and did his job," he added.

Speaking of the game, Virat Kohli was adjudged as Player of the Match for the 45th time in ODIs as the chase master played a 93-run knock, helping India win the game. Shubman Gill also hit a fifty while Shreyas Iyer scored 49.

Earlier, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna returned with two wickets each as India restricted New Zealand to 300/8.