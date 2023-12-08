Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja yet to join India squad in South Africa, Chahar's arrival likely to be delayed: Report

The Team India squad touched down in Durban on Wednesday ahead of the T20I series but according to a report, several players are yet to join the contingent. The BCCI had announced the squads for the tour on Thursday last week with Suryakumar Yadav retaining his role as T20Is captain following the absence of Hardik Pandya, but Ravindra Jadeja – who is also part of the T20I squad – is currently in Europe and hasn't joined the team yet.

Ahmedabad: India's Shubman Gill during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final (PTI)

According to Cricbuzz, a few other members of the squad are also en route from Europe. Jadeja is the vice-captain of the T20I side against South Africa.

In addition to Jadeja, star opener Shubman Gill is set to join the squad after concluding his holiday in the UK. Gill is not part of the T20I side but will return in ODIs, and will take over the opener role in the format.

The absence of Deepak Chahar, who is dealing with a family issue, remains a concern for the Indian team. The report states that the exact timeline of Chahar's arrival in South Africa remains uncertain. Interestingly, despite his absence, no replacement has been designated for the talented pacer, who is also part of the ODI team.

The report also added that all players currently not in South Africa – as well as a member of the support staff – have duly secured permission from the BCCI to join the team later. The side will have its full strength ahead of the opening T20I on December 10.

Additionally, a pair of selectors, SS Das and Salil Ankola, are slated to make the journey to South Africa. This decision stems from the packed schedule that encompasses T20Is, ODIs, Tests, and three India A games, warranting the presence of two selectors to oversee the extensive array of matches involving the Indian team.

This will be India's first overseas bilateral tour since December last year, when the side toured Bangladesh for three ODIs and two Tests. A majority of India's focus had remained on the fifty-over format this year, as Rohit Sharma's men prepared for the 2023 World Cup. India faced a final heartbreak in the tournamnt, conceding a six-wicket loss to Australia in Ahmedabad on November 19.

