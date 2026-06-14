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Shubman Gill opens up on what Rohit Sharma told him after getting run out cheaply in 1st ODI against Afghanistan

After the match, Gill was asked in the post-match presentation if he had spoken to Rohit about the bizarre run-out.

Updated on: Jun 14, 2026 06:43 am IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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India captain Shubman Gill addressed the unfortunate mix-up with Rohit Sharma that led to the veteran opener’s dismissal in the first ODI against Afghanistan. Speaking during the post-match presentation, where he also picked up the Player of the Match award, Gill referred to the incident in a light tone, though the moment itself had left Rohit visibly disappointed as he walked back after a promising start was cut short by the run-out.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got involved in a horrible mix-up during India vs Afghanistan clash.(AP Photo)

On the field, the disappointment was clear as Rohit trudged off after the miscommunication ended his innings earlier than expected. Gill, meanwhile, managed to keep his focus intact and went on to play a match-winning knock. India eventually cruised to a seven-wicket victory, chasing down the 195-run target with 13 balls to spare. The skipper led from the front with an unbeaten 84, ensuring the early setback did not affect the team’s momentum as India stayed in control throughout the chase.

After the match, Gill was asked in the post-match presentation if he had spoken to Rohit about the bizarre run-out. Responding to the question, the India skipper said, "I know he saw the replay. He said, "No, it's fine." Even in the last match that we played against Afghanistan T20s, he got run out there as well.”

The India skipper also praised the impact of the debutants as the duo picked three wickets each, highlighting Gurnoor Brar’s control with both the new ball and at the death, along with Harsh Dubey’s recovery after an expensive opening over.

"Gurnoor, the way he bowled with the new ball and then came back at the death. Harsh as well, the way he came back after conceding 16 runs in his 1st over," he added.

Gill further explained India’s approach in ODIs, stressing the importance of controlling the middle overs and sticking to simple batting and bowling plans discussed within the team setup.

"In ODIs, middle overs are crucial, in bowling, you need to keep creating opportunities and maintain pressure. In batting, it's about finding the gaps and rotating the strike.l That's exactly what we discuss in the team meetings as well," he concluded

 
odi rohit sharma shubman gill afghanistan
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / Shubman Gill opens up on what Rohit Sharma told him after getting run out cheaply in 1st ODI against Afghanistan
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