Rohit Sharma can’t hide his anguish after disastrous communication mix-up with Shubman Gill

India captain Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma were involved in a costly mix-up that brought an abrupt end to the veteran opener's innings in the first ODI against Afghanistan in Dharamsala. Chasing 195 in a rain-shortened 25-over-a-side contest, India had begun steadily, with Rohit and Gill putting on 46 runs for the opening wicket and looking in complete control. Rohit Sharma was run out for 16 after horrible mix-up with Shubman Gill. (AP Photo)

The turning point came on the fourth ball of the sixth over from Allah Ghazanfar. Rohit nudged the ball towards mid-wicket and immediately set off for a quick single. Gill initially responded, taking a couple of steps down the pitch, but then sent his partner back. By that stage, Rohit was already well down the track and had little chance of making it back in time.

Realising the danger, Rohit turned and sprinted back, but Afghanistan reacted sharply. Rashid Khan collected the ball cleanly and threw it to the wicketkeeper, who removed the bails in one motion. The decision was referred upstairs, but Rohit did not wait for the replay confirmation and began walking back to the pavilion, his anguish and disappointment clearly visible in the manner of his dismissal.