Shubman Gill released from India's squad a day before 2nd Test against South Africa in Guwahati; BCCI says…

India captain Shubman Gill, who suffered a neck spasm in the first Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, won't be participating in the second match of the two-game series as he was released from the squad on the eve of the contest. The 26-year-old had travelled to Guwahati earlier this week in a bid to prove his fitness; however, Gill has now travelled to Mumbai to gain some much-needed rest. With Gill being ruled out, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will lead the hosts in the all-important Test, where India need to come up with a victory to level the two-match series. India captain Shubman Gill has been released from India's squad(PTI)

According to news agency PTI, Gill will now focus on his recovery process and aim to return to full fitness. "Gill has been released from the squad. He will be working on his recovery," a senior BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

In the series opener against the Proteas, Gill faced just three balls in the first innings. After playing a sweep shot off the bowling of Simon Harmer, the right-hander clutched onto the back of his neck, and the physio came running out.

After being attended to in the middle, Gill walked off the field and was later rushed to a hospital for further treatment. He then didn't come out to bat in the second innings, where the hosts eventually lost the contest by 30 runs after failing to chase the target of 124.

Gill was discharged from the hospital earlier this week, and he travelled to Guwahati in a separate car. India's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, on Thursday said that the decision on the Indian captain's participation will be made later. However, he has now been ruled out of the second Test at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

Nitish Kumar Reddy joins squad

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was released from the team for the series opener against the Proteas, joined the squad ahead of the second Test in Guwahati.

Gill's injury will now possibly lead to Dhruv Jurel being asked to bat at No.4. Over the course of the last few months, Gill's workload has been immense as he has been playing non-stop cricket since the Champions Trophy in February.

It remains to be seen whether Gill will recover in time for the three-match ODI series against South Africa, beginning November 30 in Ranchi.