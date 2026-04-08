Shubman Gill told to ‘unleash’ like Yashasvi Jaiswal amid T20 scrutiny: 'He actually has nothing to lose'

Shubman Gill has entered the ongoing IPL season with something to prove, having been left out of India’s T20 World Cup squad at the last moment. The team went with a combination tailored for an ultra-aggressive batting line-up, leaving Gill on the sidelines. Questions over his strike rate have often influenced the team’s batting order in T20Is, and the spotlight is now firmly on him to reaffirm his credentials in the IPL.

Shubman Gill has a point to prove in IPL 2026.(PTI)

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He began the season positively, scoring 39 runs against Punjab Kings at a strike rate of 144.44. He missed the second match due to a minor injury but is now eager to make a statement. His next challenge comes against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday night, where he will be under pressure to deliver a performance that reminds everyone of his T20 pedigree.

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull feels Shubman Gill has the freedom to play his natural game this IPL without pressure after getting knocked out of India’s T20I set-up. He reckons Gill should adopt a more aggressive approach at the top, much like Yashasvi Jaiswal this season, and has the ability to make a similar impact if he finds his rhythm.

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{{^usCountry}} "He's not part of the Indian T20I setup. So he actually has nothing to lose in T20 cricket. He's the guy who should be more aggressive at the top of the order. He should be the one who goes really hard. Shubman should set the tone and be aggressive as the leader. He can do what Jaiswal is doing easily this year. If he can find form and rhythm, that sets them on their merry way," Doull said on Cricbuzz. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "He's not part of the Indian T20I setup. So he actually has nothing to lose in T20 cricket. He's the guy who should be more aggressive at the top of the order. He should be the one who goes really hard. Shubman should set the tone and be aggressive as the leader. He can do what Jaiswal is doing easily this year. If he can find form and rhythm, that sets them on their merry way," Doull said on Cricbuzz. {{/usCountry}}

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Jaiswal too missed out on the T20 World Cup squad, but it hasn’t curbed his fearless approach in the IPL, where he’s carried on in the same attacking vein and currently holds the Orange Cap.

“Shubman Gill has to get out of his own way a little bit”

Doull reiterated his stance, saying Shubman needs to stop holding himself back and play with complete freedom at the top. He felt the Gujarat Titans skipper's willingness to express himself, without worrying about his place in the T20I setup, could make a big difference, and pushed for a far more attacking approach to help the team post bigger totals.

"Shubman just has to get out of his own way a little bit and express yourself. That's when they'll get the 200 to 220 scores. He can just be free and play now that he's not part of the Indian T20I setup. If he can do that, it'll set them on their way. I want him to unleash and really enjoy it by attacking," said Doull.

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