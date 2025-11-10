Shubman Gill told to ‘utilise’ Dhruv Jurel as batter is in the ‘form of his life’: ‘He should walk into the side’

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin firmly told head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill to utilise Dhruv Jurel's form after the batter smashed twin centuries in the second unofficial Test for India A against South Africa A. Jurel played unbeaten knocks of 132 and 127 as he presented a strong case for himself to be included in the playing XI as a frontline batter. Dhruv Jurel smashed twin centuries in the second unofficial Test against South Africa A. (PTI)

Jurel played the Test series against the West Indies, but it was firmly down to Rishabh Pant's injury. Considering the latter is back, Jurel cannot come into the side as a wicketkeeper. So his competition remains in the form of Sai Sudharsan and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

However, Ashwin reckons the management wouldn't require the services of Nitish Reddy with the ball in Kolkata and Guwahati for the South Africa Tests, and hence Jurel should walk into the side lower down the order. It is worth mentioning that Jurel had even smashed a ton against the Windies in the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“There can be no debate around Sai Sudharsan. Dhruv Jurel should walk into the side, lower down the order. You don't need Nitish Kumar Reddy because you have two pacers and three spinners. Dhruv Jurel has to play. Someone who is in good form, please utilise that. He is in good form and has been performing well,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’.

“When England came here for a series in 2024, Jurel played a brilliant knock in Ranchi. He is in the form of his life; he smashed twin hundreds against South Africa A. The first one came when the team was in trouble, so I think the management has a decision to make,” he added.

‘Don’t insert Axar Patel'

Ashwin, who is the second-highest wicket-taker for India across three formats of the game, also said that Axar Patel wouldn't be needed in the series as Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar are expected to be the spin options.

“It all depends on the conditions. Both Tests will be played in the East. The ball will turn there, so you have to decide how many spinners you want to go in with. Ravindra Jadeja is locked as the left-arm spinner; Kuldeep must play. Washington Sundar will also play. If these three spinners play, then there is no chance of Axar playing; he can only come in if Jadeja is not in the team,” said Ashwin.

“You shouldn't make the mistake of inserting Axar because he is in good touch. Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah will play as the seamers at the Eden Gardens, so five bowlers are done,” he added.

The series between India and South Africa is slated to begin on Friday, November 14, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.