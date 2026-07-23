Shubman Gill urges compassion for students amid protests: 'Our generation deserves every opportunity to learn, dream'

India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill has weighed in on the ongoing student protests, sharing a message for the country's youth through an Instagram story as demonstrations linked to the NEET controversy continue across the country. The protests are being spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party, with environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk extending his support through an indefinite fast. The protesters have demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding him responsible for the NEET paper leaks that led to a re-test recently. Multiple students died by suicide in the aftermath of the paper leak.

Shubman Gill calls for compassion, mutual respect amid ongoing student protests (PTI)

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The protests gathered momentum with the start of Parliament's monsoon session on Monday (July 20), after the CJP called for a march to Parliament. Thousands joined the demonstration, but protesters alleged that police blocked key routes and used lathi charges and tear gas to disperse the crowds. Since the protests began on July 20, clashes have broken out on multiple occasions, with police citing law and order concerns while taking action against the protesters.

Gill appealed for empathy and opportunity in a message addressed to the country's youth, expressing his respect for students who are voicing their concerns peacefully. The India Test captain said young people deserve every chance to learn, dream and shape the nation's future.

"As a young Indian, I believe our generation deserves every opportunity to learn, dream and shape the future we all aspire to. I have immense respect for every young person who believes in making their voice heard peacefully," Gill wrote on Instagram story.

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Shubman Gill posted on Instagram story.

{{^usCountry}} In the closing part of his message, Gill highlighted the importance of education in shaping the country's future. Calling for compassion and mutual respect, he urged everyone to keep students' interests at the centre of the conversation before signing off with the message, "For India's future." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the closing part of his message, Gill highlighted the importance of education in shaping the country's future. Calling for compassion and mutual respect, he urged everyone to keep students' interests at the centre of the conversation before signing off with the message, "For India's future." {{/usCountry}}

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"Education has the power to shape our nation’s future. I hope we move forward with compassion, mutual respect and keeping the best interests of every student at heart. For India’s future," he concluded.

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Pathan's message for youth

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also shared a message on X.

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“Every student puts in years of hard work for a better future and their families make sacrifices along the way too. No paper leak should ever be allowed to take that hope. I have full faith that our country, authorities will ensure every one of them gets a fair chance. I also hope every possible step is taken to make sure this never happens again. Our students are our future, Protect their dreams,” Pathan wrote on X.