Shubman Gill's comeback clock starts as rehab kicks off on December 1; BCCI keeps fingers crossed on T20I return

India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill is all set to start with his rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru from December 1 onwards. Gill is currently out of action and was ruled out of the ongoing three-match ODI series at home against South Africa after he suffered a neck injury earlier last month during the Test series. KL Rahul is leading the Indian team in his stead. Injured Shubman Gill was ruled out of the South Africa ODI series(REUTERS)

According to a report in the Times of India on Monday, after being ruled out of the second Test match against South Africa in Guwahati, Gill travelled to Mumbai for physiotherapy sessions. The 25-year-old then went to Chandigarh to be with his family, before flying to Bengaluru on Monday. The report revealed that Gill did not face any discomfort in his neck during the multiple flights over the last few days, and has also stayed away from training.

Gill is reportedly set to pick up the bat over the next few days and will train in the nets under the watchful eyes of the BCCI's medical team at CoE.

"There are no red flags at the moment and he has taken multiple flights - Kolkata to Guwahati, Guwahati to Mumbai, Mumbai to Chandigarh and now Chandigarh to Bengaluru - without any discomfort. All efforts right now are aimed at having him back on the park but it will not be a rushed process.

"The moment he is 100% and feels ready for the grind, he will be back with the squad. He is an important all-format player and everyone wants him to be absolutely ready," an official privy to developments told TOI.

The report concluded that the next few days will be crucial for Gill in deciding his availability for the five-match home T20I series against South Africa, which will commence from December 9 onwards. Having missed the second Test, where India lost by 408 runs to suffer the fate of a second whitewash at home in the last 12 months, Gill will be raring to make a comeback in the T20I series.