'They have already got Pant': Ex-NZ pacer explains how India can make place for Dinesh Karthik in T20 World Cup squad

Dinesh Karthik was last seen in India colours during the team's semi-final loss against New Zealand in the 2019 ODI World Cup. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter dabbled into commentary before getting picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a hefty sum of ₹5.50 crore in the February auction. Karthik, 36, has had his fair share of struggles in the past couple of years, failing to cement his place in the limited-overs squad.

But the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) has helped Karthik unlatch the gate and make a strong case for T20 World Cup. Amidst some stiff competition among current players, Karthik comes into the squad as a seasoned pick who has plenty of international experience under his belt. He's been in blistering form for Bangalore this season.

Karthik on Saturday notched up an unbeaten 66 off 34 balls against Delhi Capitals, reminding India fans of his blistering 8-ball-29 in Nidahas Trophy. He even hammered Mustafizur Rahman for four fours and two sixes in a 28-run 18th over. The keeper put on an unbeaten stand of 97 for the sixth wicket with Shahbaz Ahmed, powering Bangalore to a 16-run win over Delhi.

Karthik has so far amassed 197 runs in the 10-team competition, playing the finisher's role to perfection. But where does he fit in this year's T20 World Cup team? Head coach Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma have been handed the tricky task of finding the perfect team combination, and with Rishabh Pant being the designated keeper and KL Rahul as back-up, Karthik becomes a pure batter in the India eleven.

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull feels Karthik should play the T20 showpiece in Australia as a backup batter, given the fact that he's been in phenomenal touch at present. The Indian has remained unbeaten on five out of six occasions in the ongoing IPL season, scoring runs at a 200-plus strike rate.

"I was thinking about DK going to Australia later on this year. India have got Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul as the backup keeper. You can't take DK! Maybe he now goes into the team as a backup batter. He can bat at No. 6 or 7... even No. 5. He is playing so well and with so much confidence at the moment," Doull told the host broadcaster after Bangalore's win.

"Rahul Tewatia will have a few words about that (laughs). But Karthik is right up there. He's got all the skills to play when his team is in trouble, and find boundaries as well. I think that's the difference between some of the other batters and DK at present," he further added.