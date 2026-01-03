Siraj, Shreyas in squad for NZ one-day series

Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer returned to the India ODI set up after being named vice-captain in the 15-member squad for the three-match home series against New Zealand starting on January 11. Skipper Shubman Gill, who missed the last home series against South Africa after suffering neck spasms during the Test series against the Proteas, too returns. Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has been included in the India ODI squad for the three-match home series against New Zealand, subject to fitness clearance. (PTI)

Iyer’s selection though is subject to fitness. The batter is expected to turn up for Mumbai in two Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day matches in Jaipur where his match fitness will be assessed.

“If all goes well, he will join the Indian team on January 9 after his outings for Mumbai,” a Mumbai Cricket Association official said. The first of the three-match ODI series against the Kiwis will be played in Vadodara.

Iyer was injured while attempting to take a catch running backwards from point in the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on October 25. He was in agonising pain as he clutched his rib cage and asked for medical attention.

The batter suffered a blunt injury to his abdomen that led to internal bleeding after which he spent a few days in the intensive-care unit in a Sydney hospital.

On returning to India, Iyer underwent rehabilitation under guidance of BCCI’s Centre of Excellence medical team. He even showed up in Abu Dhabi for the IPL player auction as captain of Punjab Kings. Having recently been named Shubman Gill’s deputy, he now gets a chance to further his international credentials.

Iyer’s return meant there was no place for Ruturaj Gaikwad, despite the batter scoring a hundred in the Raipur ODI during the last series against South Africa. The only other change in the team is fast bowler Mohammed Siraj returning to the squad in place of Dhruv Jurel, who was one wicket-keeper too many in the previous series. Rishabh Pant is the second wicketkeeper, behind KL Rahul.

Speedster Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya continue to be rested with the T20 World Cup coming up. “Hardik Pandya has not been cleared by the BCCI COE to bowl 10 overs in a match, and considering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to follow, his workload is being managed,” Devajit Saikia, BCCI secretary, said in a statement.

The first ODI will be played in Vadodara on January 11, the second at Rajkot (Jan 14) and the final game at Indore (Jan 18).

Squad: Shubman Gill (capt), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer (vice-capt), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.