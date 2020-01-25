e-paper
Home / Cricket / Sivaramakrishnan oldest, Agarkar most capped: Final list of candidates for Indian team selectors’ posts

Sivaramakrishnan oldest, Agarkar most capped: Final list of candidates for Indian team selectors’ posts

The BCCI last week invited applications for the posts of selectors for the senior and junior Indian men’s teams and senior women’s team, the deadline for which ended on Friday.

cricket Updated: Jan 25, 2020 12:14 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar
Former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar(Twitter)
         

Former Indian cricketers, including Chetan Sharma, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Nayan Mongia, Abey Kuruvilla and Ajit Agarkar have applied for two positions in the Indian men’s selection committee in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The BCCI last week invited applications for the posts of selectors for the senior and junior Indian men’s teams and senior women’s team, the deadline for which ended on Friday.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Sivaramakrishnan is the oldest among the list of people to have applied, while Mongia, the former wicketkeeper, has the most Test caps (44). Agarkar, meanwhile, was the last of the lot to retire and has most international with 26 Tests and 191 ODIs.

It is also reported that Venkatesh Prasad, Rajesh Chauhan and Amay Khurasiya have also applied for the selector’s post.

The position of BCCI chairman of selectors is up for grabs with M.S.K. Prasad finishing his four-year term last November. Since then, Prasad has been on an extension along with former India and Rajasthan batsman Gagan Khoda.

However, it is still unclear as to who would conduct the interviews. According to the BCCI Constitution, the men’s selectors need to be appointed by a cricket advisory committee (CAC). However, the CAC has been defunct since last November and is yet to be formed.

The BCCI Constitution says: “The seniormost Test cap among the members of the committee shall be appointed chairperson”.

Apart from that, the criterion for senior men’s selectors is that the candidate should have played 7 Test matches or 30 first-class matches or 10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches. For senior women, the candidate should have represented the national women’s team.

For junior men, the candidate should have played 25 first-class matches.

cricket news