...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Six wickets in 23 balls: Delhi Capitals crash to all-time low as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood tear through lineup

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood picked three wickets each in tghe powerplay to leave Delhi Capitals in tatters

Updated on: Apr 27, 2026 08:28 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
Advertisement

In a format where batters have largely dictated terms, especially in the Indian Premier League, which has seen a surge in 200-plus totals since the arrival of the Impact Sub rule, Royal Challengers Bengaluru served a very different script at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday as Delhi Capitals crashed to an all-time IPL low.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar (L) celebrates after taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals Tristan Stubbs (R) during the IPL 2026 match(AFP)

Seeking revenge against Delhi, the only side to beat RCB in their previous four matches, the visitors opted to bowl first, and the fast-bowling pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood justified that decision immediately.

Bhuvneshwar was right on the money in the opening over. His first ball was an outswinger to debutant Sahil Parakh that took the outside edge and rolled towards Hazlewood at short third. The very next delivery was a rip-roaring inswinging yorker that crashed into middle stump. Parakh could do little against what was an unplayable ball as his debut ended in a duck.

After Bhuvneshwar removed the rookie, Hazlewood struck twice in two balls in the next over. He first dismissed in-form KL Rahul with a 141.4 kph short ball on the stumps that cramped the batter for room. Rahul’s top edge was safely taken by wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma, ending his stay for just one run, only days after his record 152 not out.

The seven runs scored by Delhi’s top six was also the second-lowest combined contribution by a top order in IPL history, behind the four managed by Kochi Tuskers Kerala against Deccan Chargers in Kochi in 2011.

 
bhuvneshwar kumar josh hazlewood royal challengers bangalore ipl delhi capitals
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Six wickets in 23 balls: Delhi Capitals crash to all-time low as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood tear through lineup
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.