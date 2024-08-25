Rawalpindi [Pakistan], : After his side's disappointing loss against Bangladesh in the 1st Test, Pakistan skipper Shan Masood accepted that his side made a lot of mistakes in Rawalpindi. Skipper Shan Masood accepts 'as a team Pakistan made a lot of mistakes' against Bangladesh in 1st Test

Pakistan conceded a massive 10-wicket loss against Bangladesh in the first match of the two-game Test series.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Shan Masood said that they pushed on for the declaration after keeping the weather in mind.

"We had the weather in mind and pushed on for declaration. If you ask me now, we would have liked another 50-100 runs and it would have kept us in the game. But as a team we made a lot of mistakes over the 4 days and Bangladesh were worthy winners," Masood said.

He added that the Pakistan bowlers gave Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mushfiqur Rahim a few chances when they were batting.

"Over the 4 days, I don't think the pitch was docile. The pitch had enough for the seamers. But if you look at the way they played, they were very disciplined. In the end, we gave them a few chances when Mehedy and Mushfiqur were playing," he added.

Recapping the first match of the series, the Rawalpindi Test had a damp start due to a delayed beginning caused by a wet outfield, but by the fifth day, it had transformed into an action-packed thriller.

Even though only 41 overs were being played on the first day, the visitors got off to a strong start, bagging four crucial wickets.

Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel stepped up for Pakistan on Day 2, each scoring a century to rescue the hosts. Rizwan was especially resilient after making an unbeaten 171 in a marathon innings that left him cramping by the day's end. With an eye on forcing a result, Pakistan declared their innings at 448/6.

For Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim and Shadnam Islam displayed a stupendous performance, making Pakistan toil in the field for much of Day 4. Both came agonisingly close to significant milestones but fell just short.

In the beginning of Day 5 at 23/1, Pakistan crumbled, being bowled out for just 146, with only Rizwan offering resistance through a fighting half-century. Bangladesh's spinners stole the show, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz taking four wickets and Shakib Al Hasan adding three more.

The visitors needed just 30 runs for a historic win, which they achieved in under seven overs without losing a wicket.

Bangladesh took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after the historic win in the first Test.

