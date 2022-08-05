'SKY at No.3? You might see some seniority step in here, that means...': NZ great's bold take on Suryakumar's position

Suryakumar Yadav hit an attacking 76 as India romped to a seven-wicket victory over the West Indies in the third T20 international on Tuesday. The right-handed batter is currently being tried out at the top, and the experiment seems to be working. With his 360-batting approach, Yadav churned out boundaries with ease – a glimpse of India's aggressive approach in the 20-over format. His brisk effort comprising eight fours and four sixes ensured the visitors cantered to the target with an over to spare in St Kitts. Also Read | 'He might not give you 70s, 80s or hundreds, but...': Ex-India player throws 22-year-old star's name for T20 World Cup

Yadav, who anchored the Indian chase, gained massive praise for his peculiar stroke-play featuring an inside-out drive for a six and an outrageous ramp shot as well. Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris lavished high praise on the Indian, explaining how his varied shot-making ability helps him score runs.

“It is the thing that I like to talk about the most about Suryakumar Yadav and that is his ability to hit the ball into funny areas. And that makes it incredibly difficult for the opposition captains to have to defend the field. He can hit 360 degrees. He is not traditional. It is not always over long-on or over long off. It’s really over extra cover, fine leg against pace bowlers, which means that he’s got so many options," said Styris on the ‘Sports Over The Top’ show on Sports18.

“And when that’s the case, he provides that little X factor in terms of something different to the other batsman around him, doesn’t always have to be left hand right hand. It can be what areas of the ground and what types of bowling you really do succeed against. And that is one of the strengths he has."

While Yadav seems comfortable in India's fresh opening combination, Styris feels he goes down at No.4 due to "seniority". Both Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are not playing the current assignment in West Indies. While Rahul bats at the top alongside Rohit, Kohli secures the No.3 position, leaving the fourth spot for Yadav.

“Well, very good players are usually very good, no matter at what position you put them in. So, no, I am not surprised that he has made a great fist of opening the batting, but what a problem to have. I am incredibly jealous and envious of India’s issues at the moment.

“This is first-world problem. Should he open? Should he be at three? How tough is it for you guys going right now? But yeah, I think you might see some seniority step in here and maybe that means SKY might be down at number four," Styris concluded.

